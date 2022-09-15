Rhinos are one game, at Wigan Warriors on Friday, away from their first Grand Final since 2017.

Even the semi-finals looked a long way off in April when Rhinos were second from bottom of the table, but Austin insisted: “It’s not something we really thought about.”

He said: “We were in such a bad position we could only take it a week at a time. We got a bit of momentum and here we are. What has happened before is irrelevant when you get to games like this.

Blake Austin made his debut for Rhinos at Wigan in February, scoring their opening try in a 34-12 defeat. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“It is two teams going to battle and we are backing ourselves, as Wigan will be doing the same

“These are the games you want to play in, at a big stadium against a real quality side. I can’t wait.”

Rhinos were crushed 34-12 at DW Stadium in this season’s first away game, but powered to a 42-12 success in July’s return at Headingley.

“It doesn’t really do anything for this match, other than give us a few insights into what works,” Austin said of the previous meeting.

Rhinos celebrate their home win over Wigan in July. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Obviously having a plan and executing a plan are two different things, but we are very confident. We have got momentum and there’s plenty of belief in our group.”

Rhinos are no strangers to must-win rugby, having beaten Castleford Tigers in a shoot out for the final play-off spot two weeks ago and won an elimination tie at Catalans Dragons last Friday.

Austin said: “I think when you’re not looking too much at the bigger picture and focussing on the smaller one, things can happen pretty quickly for you.

“It [the game at Wigan] is a different battle, different beast. I think Catalans is a tough trip and a big, aggressive side.

Blake Austin celebrates after scoring the winning try agianst Huddersfield last month. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“I think Wigan have got a bit more strike and class across the park , but we feel we have got the plan to give it a shake and that’s what we will be trying to do.”

Leeds will need Austin to be on top of his game if they have any chance of ending Wigan’s 100 per cent home record this season.

The former Great Britain man has scored three tries - including one in the defeat at DW Stadium seven months ago - in 21 appearances this year and was outstanding against Catalans last week, in combination with fellow half-back Aidan Sezer and full-back Richie Myler.

He insisted: “Every game is different. I have been pretty comfortable with my footy over the last six-eight weeks.

“I had a little chunk on the sidelines in the middle, but I am doing all I can for the team and really enjoying doing that.”

Austin has made an impressive return from the dead leg which kept him on the sidelines in July and August.

“I think everyone’s a bit busted at this time,” he added. “When you have four-six weeks out your body is going to struggle on the back of that, just with increased loads and things like that, but it would take quite a bit to get me out of a match at this time of the year.

“We had a good win on the weekend and everyone feels a bit better, the sick boys are a little less sick and keen to get back.”

Austin has thrived under coach Rohan Smith and reckons the coach’s style of play suits him. He noted: “It is a little bit different, but I think we found a really nice balance last week as a spine and we’ll be looking to build on that.”

Whatever happens this week, Rhinos’ results over the second half of the season suggest they are on the up and will go into next year in a confident mood.

Austin admitted he would rather concentrate on the here and now than what might happen in 2023, but stressed: “This is a strong club and will always be a strong club.

“I haven’t played in a Grand Final, which is something every player wants to do, but we have got such a big challenge in front of us.