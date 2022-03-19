Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity: Focus is the key says Reece Lyne

Trinity visit HJ Stadium for a Channel 4-televised Betfred Super League fixture this afternoon and will be back there a week tomorrow in the Challenge Cup sixth round.

“It seems to happen to us quite a lot,” Lyne said of facing the same opposition in successive games.

“We had it with Catalans two years ago, but I don’t think it will have any impact.

Wakefield Trinity's Reece Lyne is fully focused on Warrington. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“The Cup is a different competition and it comes down to on the day.

“There could be injuries or suspensions from this week so we are just focusing on [today].

“We haven’t looked at the Challenge Cup yet, but it will make the prep’ a bit easier for next week for the coaches.”

Lyne was suspended for three matches after being charged with grade C dangerous contact during Trinity’s defeat by Hull in Super League round one.

Wakefield Trinity's Jacob Miller is back in contention to face Warrington. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Trinity lost all the games he missed, but he made his comeback in an 18-6 win over Toulouse Olympique eight days ago.

That got Wakefield’s season up and running and Lyne reckons they can travel to Warrington today in buoyuant mood.

He said: “The boys have been going all right, but to get two points on that board especially with the importance around that game, with Toulouse being on zero points as well – has given us real confidence going into this week.

“We didn’t play particularly great, but the two points was the most important thing.

“You can get into a habit of losing and certainly of winning.

“The boys have had smiles on their faces at training this week and we’re really looking forward to [today].

“It’s on Channel 4 as well, the first time for the club, so it is exciting and we’re looking to put a good performance in.”

Lyne was carrying a minor injury at the start of the season and described his suspension as a “blessing in disguise”.

“It has given me the chance to let that heal, but the knock on effect of that was not much training,” he said.

“It was good to get back last week and get some minutes under my belt.

“Hopefully I’ll be a lot better for a full week’s training going into this game.”

Lyne was recently included in this year’s first England elite training squad and had words of comfort for Trinity winger Tom Johnstone following his omission.

“It was a really big boost for me, but it is still early days,” he stated. “It’s still a while until the mid-season game and the World Cup is a long way off.

“I had a little chat with Tom, I got kicked out of the group this time last season and ended up playing in both games, so it’s not the be-all and end-all.

“You just have to focus on your form and that kind of stuff will take care of itself.”

Trinity will welcome back captain and stand-off Jacob Miller this afternoon after he missed the win over Toulouse because of concussion.

Miller replaces Sadiq Adebiyi in the only change to the 21-man squad named for last week’s game.

Warrington have lost their last two matches and could give a debut to former Cronulla Sharks forward Billy Magoulias who has been named in their initial squad for the first time.

Warrington Wolves: from Ashton, Butler, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Darbyshire, Davis, Dean, Holmes, Hughes, King, Longstaff, Magoulias, Mata’utia, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, D Walker, Widdop, Williams.

Wakefield Trinity: from Johnstone, Lyne, Miller, Lino, Battye, Hood, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts, Crowther, Whitbread, Batchelor, Kay, Croft, B Walker, Aydin, Bowes, Hall, Escare, Fifita.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Today, 12.30pm.