Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity: All we can do is focus on ourselves says Chris Chester

A RESULT elsewhere could confirm Wakefield Trinity’s place in Betfred Super League for next year whatever happens in tomorrow evening’s game at Warrington Wolves, but all coach Chris Chester is focusing on is his own side’s performance.

Trinity go into the penultimate round of the season in ninth place, only two points ahead of bottom club London Broncos.

Wakefield's Joe Arundel.

But they are 160 better off on points difference so if London lose at second-bottom Hull KR tomorrow Trinity will effectively be safe.

A Trinity win and London defeat would put it mathematically beyond doubt, however if Broncos win and Wakefield don’t the relegation battle will go down to next week when the sides meet at Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue.

Even then, Wakefield could still lose and survive, on points difference, if results involving Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants went their way.

It is a tense situation, but Chester reckons the best way to resolve it is by winning at Warrington.

Wakefield Trinity's Jordan Crowther.

In their past two games Wakefield have hammered Hull KR and been pipped 24-16 by in-form Wigan Warriors and Chester said: “It’s the same approach we had at the weekend and the game before.

“We are just focusing on the things we did really well against Wigan.

“I thought we were really unlucky, we were very physical and there was little between the two sides.

“I think we have been really good the last three or four weeks, certainly defensively. We were a bit off with the ball at times last week, but the difference was the kicking game and the way we finished our sets.”

All tomorrow’s games are scheduled to kick-off at the same time, but Chester won’t be checking for score updates from Hull KR.

“I’ll look at that result when our game’s over,” he said. “I am pretty sure Michael [Carter, Trinity’s chief executive] will be sat close to me and will be looking at the scores.

“It is in our hands, whatever happens this week we have still got another game next week against London here and we’ve just got to make sure we finish the season off strong.

“I am looking forward to [tonight]. Warrington are going for second spot and we are fighting for our survival. We have just got to make sure we continue the form we’ve had over the last few weeks and I am fairly confident we can get a result.”

Trinity are without Bill Tuopu (torn pectoral muscle), Chris Annakin (groin) and James Batchelor (shoulder, ankle and ribs) who all suffered season-ending injuries against Wigan. Joe Arundel, Jordan Crowther, Titus Gwaze, Lee Kershaw and George King are all in contention for a recall to the 17. Star stand-off Blake Austin is set to return from injury for Warrington.

Warrington Wolves: Akauola, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, T King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Smith, Tasi.

Wakefield Trinity: from Arundel, Brough, Crowther, England, Escare, Green, Gwaze, Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Kershaw, G King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tangata, Tanginoa, Wood.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Today, 7.45pm.