Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos latest team news & 21-man squads

Leeds Rhinos are set to be unchanged for just the second time since coach Brad Arthur joined the club last July when they visit Warrington Wolves tonight.

Rhinos picked up at least one injury in their first six competitive games this year, but got through last Saturday’s 12-10 defeat of Wigan Warriors unscathed. The only previous occasion Arthur was able to field the same 17 in successive matches was late last term, when they beat Catalans Dragons and London Broncos.

“It is good, I am happy for the team,” Arthur said. “We can try to build on those combinations and it’s also a good job by the staff to make sure we can do that.”

The unused members of last week’s initial 21-man squad - Matt Frawley, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton and Ethan Clark-Wood - all played for Rhinos reserves’ in their 48-0 hammering of St Helens. One of them will be the 18th man tonight, but Arthur sees no need to tinker with a winning side.

Leeds coach Brad Arthur has named an unchanged squad for today's visit to Warrington Wolves. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He insisted: “I was happy with all the guys who took the field last week. We’re still not exactly where we want to get to; it is early in the season and our best football is a long way away from us, but we took a couple of positive steps in the right direction and we’re looking for a couple more this week.”

Warrington are without centre Josh Thewlis after he suffered a hip injury in last week’s win at St Helens. Younger brother Jake Thewlis takes his place in the initial 21. Forward Luke Yates could return from an ankle injury, but there are doubts over Rodrick Tai (hip), Matty Ashton (foot) and Toby King (groin).

Warrington Wolves: from Ashton, Currie, Dufty, Fitzgibbon, Harrison, A Holroyd, King, Lindop, Musgrove, Philbin, Powell, Ratchford, Russell, Sneyd, Tai, Jake Thewlis, Vaughan, Walker, Williams, Wood, Yates.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, O'Connor, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Connor, Holroyd, Sinfield, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, Clark-Wood.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.