Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos injury news and potential return dates

Both sides have been hit by injuries, with Wolves picking up three casualties – including one who will miss the rest of this season – from their win over Huddersfield Giants last Friday. Leeds will be without two of their 17 on duty in the extra-time victory against London Broncos the following day. Here’s who is definitely unavailable for the HJ Stadium showdown and when they could be back in action.
1. Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos
Here's who'll miss the game because of injury and when they could be back.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. James Bentley (Rhinos)
The second-rower has not played since Rhinos' Easter win at Castleford Tigers, because of concussion, but could be back on the field this month.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
3. Wesley Bruines (Wolves)
An off-season signing from St Helens, the three-quarter has had two separate hamstring injuries, but could be back on the field this month.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. James Donaldson (Rhinos)
The prop was banned for two games over an incident in the second match of the season, sustained a neck injury in training during his suspension and hasn't played since. He could be back in contention this month.Photo: Steve Riding
5. Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Wolves)
The second-rower damaged a shoulder in last Friday's win over Huddersfield Giants. Coach Sam Burgess said the injury is not as bad as first feared, but a return date is not yet known.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
