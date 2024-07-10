Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos injury news and potential return dates

By Peter Smith
Published 10th Jul 2024, 17:44 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 18:26 BST
At least 18 players have been ruled out of Thursday’s clash between Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos.

Both sides have been hit by injuries, with Wolves picking up three casualties – including one who will miss the rest of this season – from their win over Huddersfield Giants last Friday. Leeds will be without two of their 17 on duty in the extra-time victory against London Broncos the following day. Here’s who is definitely unavailable for the HJ Stadium showdown and when they could be back in action.

Here's who'll miss the game because of injury and when they could be back.

1. Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Here's who'll miss the game because of injury and when they could be back.

The second-rower has not played since Rhinos' Easter win at Castleford Tigers, because of concussion, but could be back on the field this month.

2. James Bentley (Rhinos)

The second-rower has not played since Rhinos' Easter win at Castleford Tigers, because of concussion, but could be back on the field this month.

An off-season signing from St Helens, the three-quarter has had two separate hamstring injuries, but could be back on the field this month.

3. Wesley Bruines (Wolves)

An off-season signing from St Helens, the three-quarter has had two separate hamstring injuries, but could be back on the field this month.

The prop was banned for two games over an incident in the second match of the season, sustained a neck injury in training during his suspension and hasn't played since. He could be back in contention this month.

4. James Donaldson (Rhinos)

The prop was banned for two games over an incident in the second match of the season, sustained a neck injury in training during his suspension and hasn't played since. He could be back in contention this month.

The second-rower damaged a shoulder in last Friday's win over Huddersfield Giants. Coach Sam Burgess said the injury is not as bad as first feared, but a return date is not yet known.

5. Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Wolves)

The second-rower damaged a shoulder in last Friday's win over Huddersfield Giants. Coach Sam Burgess said the injury is not as bad as first feared, but a return date is not yet known.

The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates.

6. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)

The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates.

