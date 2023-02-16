It’s an intriguing showdown to kick off the new campaign. We set the scene here.

Betfred Super League round one

Where and when?

Warrington will look to big Sam Kasiano to get them on the front foot. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Date: Thursday, February 16.

Time: 8pm

Venue: HJ Stadium

Warrington’s star man: Gigantic forward Sam Kasiano is a player who has caused Rhinos problems in the past, during his time at Catalans Dragons. With Josh McGuire suspended and another prop, Gil Dudson, missing through injury, Warrington will be looking at Kasiano to take them forward and give their halves space to play.

Rhinos' hookers Kruise Leeming - pictured - and Jarrod O'Connor need to be good against Warrington's Daryl Clark. Picture by Steve Riding.

Key battle: Rhinos’ Kruise Leeming has a point to prove after being dropped to the bench at the end of last season and left out of England’s World Cup squad. Rhinos have two good hookers in Leeming and Jarrod O’Connor and they will have to be on song against Warrington’s dangerous Daryl Clark.

Previous meeting: August 19, 2022. Super League round 24. Rhinos 24 (Tries Handley, Martin, Gannon, Tetevano. Goals Martin 4), Wolves 18 (Tries Dean, Wardle, Currie. Goals Mata’utia 3). Referee: Marcus Griffiths. Attendance: 13,152.

Verdict: It’s an unpredictable game to open the season, between two new-look sides who will expect to challenge for a top-four place. Both teams have influential players missing and while Warrington are coming off a dismal campaign last term, Leeds’ pre-season form wasn’t impressive. It might take a while for the hosts to gel so that could give Rhinos an edge, but only if they are much better with ball in hand than against Hull KR two weeks ago.