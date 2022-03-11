Wakfield Trinity v Toulouse: Willie Poching targeting ‘big’ performance in key clash

Wakefield and visitors Toulouse Olympique have both lost their opening four games, but Toulouse were less than 10 minutes away from creating a shock against Wigan Warriors last week, while Trinity went 30-0 down at half-time in their defeat to another winless side, Leeds Rhinos.

“It’s an important one, a big one for us,” Poching admitted of tonight.

“It is as big as last week was – we are not underestimating the importance of this game or over-hyping it.

Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It is two points and we need to perform for the 80 minutes, which we didn’t do last week.”

Trinity rallied to outscore Leeds 18-4 in the second half, but Poching admitted: “We didn’t play for long enough periods in that game and we got taught a lesson, especially at the start of it.

“We have to take those lessons and perform a lot better, especially from the off.”

Toulouse romped to the Championship title unbeaten last year, but have found the going in Super League far tougher.

Liam Hood, centre, is in contention to play against Toulouse tonight. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Even so, Poching warned: “They have got a coach who encourages them to play and they can be very dangerous with ball in hand.

“They defend with a lot of spirit, they have some unorthodox ways of defending at times, but we have got to be smart with how we play.”

The Trinity boss insisted four losses have not left his players feeling deflated.

“The guys are excited, they’ve put in a really good week,” he said.

“We are really excited with the work they’ve put in and it’s about transferring that out on to the pitch.

“We have had some games where we’ve shown an immense amount of effort and you want some reward from that.

“I’d love to see the guys put in a great performance and get the rewards due to them.

“We aren’t too far off, but they aren’t going to roll over, we will have to be at our best for the 80 minutes.”

Liam Hood (shoulder) and Corey Hall (concussion) are back in contention for Trinity after injury, Reece Lyne returns from suspension and Morgan Escare has been added to the squad on loan from Salford Red Devils.

But captain Jacob Miller is ruled out with concussion and Max Jowitt begins a two-match ban.

“Reece is refreshed after his little spell on the sidelines, we have got a fair bit of training into him and he is excited and ready to go,” Poching said.

Of Hood’s return, Poching added: “We are conscious of not rushing him back.

“While he is a fighter and a tough kid, you have got to be smart when you reintroduce him.

“He has ticked every box this week and done everything to pass every fitness test.

“We are more than happy to throw him out there and he is keen and buzzing.

“When those players come back into the side, they re-energise and give confidence to the players around them.”

Wakefield Trinity: from Johnstone, Lyne, Lino, Battye, Hood, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts, Crowther, Whitbread, Batchelor, Kay, Croft, Walker, Aydin, Adebiyi, Bowes, Hall, Escare, Fifita.

Toulouse: from Marcon, Albert, Navarrete, Hansen, Dixon, Peyroux, Marion, Pelissier, Puech, Bretherton, Paulo, Garbutt, Hankinson, Sangare, Armitage, Russell, Pezet, Ashall-Bott, Gigot, Robson, Stefani.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds).

Kick-off: Tonight, 7.30pm.