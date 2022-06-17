Neither player was named in Ellery Hanley's initial squad in April but they have been given the nod ahead of Hull FC's Joe Lovodua, who will come off the bench at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Leeds Rhinos hooker Kruise Leeming is also among the interchanges with fellow England World Cup hopeful Daryl Clark handed the starting role.

The Rhinos have four representatives in all, more than any other side in Super League.

Jacob Miller has fired Wakefield Trinity to back-to-back wins in recent weeks. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Rhyse Martin will start in the centres, while Zane Tetevano and Matt Prior have been selected at prop and loose forward respectively.

The All Stars will be captained by Hull KR skipper Shaun Kenny-Dowall, who will partner Castleford Tigers winger Mahe Fonua on the left edge.

Tigers team-mate Kenny Edwards will line up alongside Wakefield forward Kelepi Tanginoa in the second row.

Hull prop Ligi Sao has been handed a starting shirt, with club team-mate Chris Satae on the bench with Lovodua, Leeming and Trinity front-rower David Fifita.

Zane Tetevano will start the game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Manu Ma'u, Matt Parcell and Samisoni Langi are the players to miss out from the 20-man squad.

All Stars head coach Hanley said: “It’s been a great week in camp and every single player has given their all, so it was tough to narrow it down to just 17.

"However, I have the utmost trust in this group of players to go out there, give England a real game and get the win we’re all craving.

“The players who took part in last year’s fixture have experienced that feeling of beating England and want to do it again, and that desire has certainly been passed on to the new members of the squad.”

Manu Ma'u is one of the three players left out. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The two teams will wear Tonga-inspired jerseys for the fixture, with 10 per cent of all shirt sales going to the ongoing recovery efforts in the island nation following the volcano and tsunami earlier this year.

The All Stars will be led out by Konrad Hurrell and Fuifui Moimoi in Warrington.

Hanley added: “A few of the senior players asked whether Konrad and Fuifui would be able to lead us out due to their Tongan connections and what we’re raising money for.

"We’re keen to help the Tongan community as much as we can and when we asked them both to be involved they were really proud.”

All Stars team to face England: Peter Mata'utia (Warrington Wolves), Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils), Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos), Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR), Mahe Fonua (Castleford Tigers), Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity), Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils), Ligi Sao (Hull FC), Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves), Zane Tetevano (Leeds Rhinos), Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers), Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity), Matt Prior (Leeds Rhinos).