Wakefield Trinity's FULL 2020 Super League fixture list revealed

Wakefield Trinity will travel to Hull KR for their 2020 Super League opener. PIC:Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Chris Chester's side will then host Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves in back-to-back home games on February 9 and February 16 respectively.

They end the month with a derby at Castleford Tigers on February 21, with the match set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Trinity will play newly-promoted Toronto Wolfpack three times in 2020, with two games away from home.

The first 'away' game, scheduled for March 22, will be played in the UK, however, with a location for the fixture yet be decided.

Wakefield fans can look forward to two overseas trips next season as they travel to Catalans Dragons on May 2 before a trip to Toronto on September 5 in the penultimate game of the campaign.

Teams will play only once over the Easter period in 2020 with Wakefield set to face rivals Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on April 9, in what will be the second of Trinity's fixtures to be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Chester's men then welcome rivals Castleford to Belle Vue on April 17.

Trinity will play the Rhinos three times next season, with two of the fixtures played at Headingley.

Wakefield will host Leeds in their final game of the season on September 11. The final round of games will all be played on the same day and at the same time, with all fixtures kicking off at 7.45pm.

Trinity will also play Wigan Warriors three times in 2020, hosting Adrian Lam's side on March 27 and June 11 before travelling to the DW Stadium on August 7.

Their first clash against Super League winners St Helens comes away from home on April 24.

Super League Chief Commercial Officer Rhodri Jones said: “We are delighted to be able to share the full 2020 schedule with our fans, and after a lot of work, we are happy with what has been created.

“Round 1 promises to be a fantastic start to our 25th season with some real heavyweight fixtures.

“There is a new feel to Easter, appreciating the tough nature of Super League on the players, and we’ve kept the Friday night final round of games which proved so successful in 2019.

“There is clearly a lot of excitement with Toronto Wolfpack coming into Super League and we’ve had to work through a number of logistical challenges regarding their fixtures."

January

Fri 31 Hull KR (a) 7.45pm

February

Sun 9 Catalans Dragons (h) 3pm

Sun 16 Warrington Wolves (h) 3pm

Fri 21 Castleford Tigers (a) 7.45pm*

March

Sun 1 Salford Red Devils (a) 3pm

Fri 6 Hull FC (h) 7.45pm

Fri 13 Huddersfield Giants (h) 7.45pm

Sun 22 Toronto Wolfpack (a) TBC***

Fri 27 Wigan Warriors (h) 7.45pm

April

Thur 9 Leeds Rhinos (a) 7.45pm*

Fri 17 Castleford Tigers (h) 7.45pm

Fri 24 St Helens (a) 7.45pm

May

Sat 2 Catalans Dragons (a) 6pm

Sun 17 Toronto Wolfpack (h) 3pm

Sun 24 Hull KR 5pm**

Fri 29 Huddersfield Giants (a) 7.45pm

June

Thur 11 Wigan Warriors (h) 7.45pm*

Sun 21 Leeds Rhinos (a) 3pm

Fri 26 Huddersfield Giants (h) 7.45pm

July

Thur 2 Hull FC (a) 7.45pm*

Fri 10 Warrington Wolves (a) 7.45pm

Sun 26 St Helens (h) 3pm

August

Sun 2 Hull KR (h) 3pm

Fri 7 Wigan Warriors (a) 7.45pm

Sun 16 Salford Red Devils (h) 3pm

Fri 21 Warrington Wolves (a) 7.45pm

Sun 30 Hull FC (h) 3pm

September

Sat 5 Toronto Wolfpack (a) 1.30pm

Fri 11 Leeds Rhinos (h) 7.45pm

* Sky Sports televised games

** Magic Weekend, Newcastle St James’ Park