Bailey made five first team appearances for Trinity in 2020, but spent last season on-loan at Thunder, scoring four tries in 18 games.

The former Shaw Cross Sharks junior said: “I loved it up here from day one.

“I was made to feel really welcome, like a senior in the team and I found it to be a good platform to take my career forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Bailey in possession for Thunder. Picture c/o Newcastle Thunder.

“The biggest thing, though, was the welcome and how good they made me feel in deciding to stay here.

“The option for staying was brought up throughout the season, there was no reason not to stay and I’d have been silly to turn down the opportunity they have given me.

“I’m hoping this year to get a solid playing platform and get games week-in, week-out in one position which I can hopefully build on and improve as a player and a person.”

Thunder coach Eamon O Carroll said: “Connor signed as a half, but never got an opportunity to play there - he did when it was forced, but ended up being one of our starting back-rowers and really embraced taking on that position.

“Connor is going to be so valuable to the team, you can put him anywhere and he will do a fantastic job.

“I hope this year, he manages to cement a place in the team and develop that and kick on.”