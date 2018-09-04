Wakefield Trinity: Two-try Grix’s glad to be back with a win after long lay-off

TWO TRIES and a big win made it a successful comeback for Wakefield Trinity’s veteran full-back Scott Grix and now he is looking for a strong end to the season.

Grix, who returned from shoulder surgery in last week’s 42-16 triumph at Huddersfield Giants, is keen to help Trinity match last year’s fifth-place finish in Betfred Super League.

It was Grix’s first game since a win over Hull KR on May 6 – when he also bagged a brace – and he said: “I am happy we got the win, but regardless of what happened in the game I’m just happy to be back. It was nice to get my boots back on and get among it.”

The 34-year-old described his lay-off as “awful”, but stressed: “I’ve done it a couple of times now though, so I think I have dealt with it quite well. I’m just happy I was able to contribute to a win. We know we can’t make the top-four, but we are busting a gut to finish as high as we can.

“We could potentially finish where we finished last year and for this club to do that would be great. Although we’d have liked to finish higher we could still call it a successful season.”

Trinity visit second-placed Wigan Warriors in two days time and Grix added: “They are all big games. They look like dead rubbers on paper, but we will be fighting as much as we can and trying to cause a problem for those that are still playing for the top-four. They are jostling for positions and if we can spoil it that’ll be a good one.”

Trinity trailed 12-0 in the opening quarter at Huddersfield and were 10 points down three minutes into the second half, but Wakefield then ran in six tries and 36 points without reply in a devastating spell of attacking rugby.

Of his two-try contribution, Grix said: “When you’re out that amount of time there’s a lot of people having your back.

“My kids hadn’t been to a game for a while so it was nice for them to watch me score a couple of tries.”

Max Jowitt filled in at full-back for 10 of the games Grix missed with Ryan Hampshire playing there in the other three.

Jowitt, 21, is regarded by Wakefield’s management as a rising star and signed a three-year deal in June.

Grix is under contract until the end of next season and said he is relishing the internal competition.

“He has been in there for a while, while I’ve been out and the team went well for that reason, because he [coach Chris Chester] managed to pick the same team for a long time,” Grix observed. “Max has got age on his side, he is going to push me and I am going to push him. It is good for both of us and good for the coach.”