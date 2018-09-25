Wakefield Trinity going all out for fifth place says Huby

WITH ONE game left Wakefield Trinity still have something to play for according to prop Craig Huby.

Trinity’s season will end at home to semi-finalists Warrington Wolves on Friday.

Craig Huby. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Wakefield are fifth in the table, ahead of Huddersfield Giants on points difference and have won three and lost three in the Betfred Super-8s so far.

A victory this week would ensure they match last year’s position in the table – and secure an extra £25,000 in prize money.

“At the start of the eights we spoke about winning more than we lose,” Huby said.

“We are level at the minute and we’ve got one more game, at home as well.

“Hopefully we can go out with a bang.

“We are guaranteed in the six, so either way it [the season] is positive, we have achieved what we wanted.”

Huby added: “We were unfortunate a couple of games didn’t go our way, but I think the season has been a bit up and down.

“It has been one of those seasons where there’s a couple of games we could have won and a couple we did win that we probably shouldn’t.

“It has been pretty steady for us, but we’ve got chance to finish fifth and going into next year we can hopefully improve.”

The majority of Trinity’s squad is in place for next term so Huby feels the foundations are set for a semi-final push.

He said: “Michael and Chezzy [chairman Michael Carter and coach Chris Chester] have shown it’s not a club that gets rid of six or seven players every year. The nucleus of the boys are all together and if we add one or two quality signings hopefully we could break into that top-four.”

Last Friday’s 42-10 loss at Castleford Tigers began in bizarre fashion when Trinity tried a kick for winger Ben Jones-Bishop to chase on the first play, but the hosts snatched the ball to score.

Explaining the thinking, Huby said: “We planned that start, we knew what the consequences were, but at the end of the day we had nothing to lose, so why not?

“Why not try to have a bit of fun while we’re doing it. Unfortunately it didn’t come off, but we’ve just got to defend better than we did.

“It was just one of those things.”