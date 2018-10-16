Wakefield Trinity: Crowther re-signs for Trinity who are looking to add forward King

Have your say

FORWARD JORDAN Crowther has signed a contract extension which will keep him at Wakefield Trinity in 2019.

The 21-year-old, who scored three tries in 20 appearances on loan at Dewsbury Rams this year, made his Trinity debut in 2014 and has played 23 times for the club.

He said: “I am really happy with extending my contract with Wakefield.

“It is my hometown club so it always means a lot playing here.

“I am really looking forward to next year and hopefully kicking on from last season to get more regular game time here.”

Crowther was recalled by Wakefield towards the end of the 2018 season, playing five times in the final two months of the campaign.

Coach Chris Chester believes he can go on to become a regular in the side.

“I am delighted Jordy has signed a one-year deal at the club,” Chester said.

“He has had to wait patiently for his chance and this season he has had the opportunity to finish off the season really strongly.

“I look forward to seeing him grow and develop as a player.”

Meanwhile, Trinity are expected to confirm the signing of Warrington Wolves’ Ireland international forward George King. The Huddersfield-born 23-year-old made his last appearance for Warrington as a substitute in last Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final defeat by Wigan Warriors.