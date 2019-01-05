New recruit George King eyeing up ‘final’ push with Wakefield Trinity

BITTER EXPERIENCE tells George King his new club, Wakefield Trinity, are capable of getting to major finals this year.

King, who has signed a two-year contract, played at Wembley and Old Trafford for Warrington Wolves last season.

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester.

He picked up a loser’s medal both times, but Catalans Dragons’ Challenge Cup victory proved unfancied teams can go all the way.

Though Warrington are expected to be among the challengers in both competitions again this year, King insists his move back to his native Yorkshire is far from a step down.

“In the Cup it is on the day, it is a knockout so that [a surprise finalist] can quite easily happen,” said the 23-year-old forward.

“We saw it last year with Catalans, they went on a tremendous run, but they finished eighth in the league.

“It shows in the Cup competition anyone can win it, it doesn’t matter who you are.

“Hull have won it twice, Castleford have been there and Hull KR and I can’t see why we can’t do exactly the same.”

Betfred Super League reverts to top-five play-offs to decide the champions this year and King believes Trinity are capable of being among the title contenders.

“When they first came into Super League they were perceived as a lower club who just had the ambition to stay in Super League,” he added.

“Now the ambition is to win trophies. Warrington are a more high-profile club, but what we’ve got at Wakefield is a really good team spirit.

“We’ve got a good coaching staff and there’s a lot more open-mindedness to achieve in what we’ve got.”

King made 80 Super League appearances for Warrington from 2014-2018, including 22 last year.

A try scorer at Wembley, he said the opportunity to join Trinity was perfectly-timed.

“It is a new environment, a new culture and new faces and I am really enjoying it,” he stated.

“Being a Yorkshire lad it is nice to be back in the county, it is a bit closer to home and that’s one of the reasons I decided to move, to be a bit closer to home.

“I have got a young child and another on the way and it was the right time to move from Warrington.

“I was travelling over and they did offer me another two years, but it was too much travel.

“If I had signed another contract I would have had to move over there and it was too much.

“Wakefield is a great club and they play a great brand of rugby league and I am really looking forward to getting stuck in with them.”

King made his first appearance in Trinity colours in the Boxing Day defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

Wakefield have three more pre-season games before their league opener at newly-promoted London Broncos on Sunday, February 3. They play host to Hull on January 13, visit Newcastle Thunder a week later and are at home to Huddersfield Giants on January 22.

“Training has been really tough, one of the hardest pre-seasons I have been part of,” King admitted. “The coaching staff have been brilliant and we’ve got a good group of players who are all willing to roll their sleeves up and work hard for each other.”