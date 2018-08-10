Hull FC 13 Wakefield Trinity 31: Late points burst takes Wakefield above Hull

WAKEFIELD TRINITY finished strongly to begin their Betfed Super-8s campaign with an impressive 31-13 win at Hull.

It was all-square at the break and Hull led as late as the 67th minute, but Trinity scored 18 unanswered points late on to go above their hosts on the table and keep alive their faint hopes of a top-four finish.

Tom Johnstone scores Wakefield's fifth try.'Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity. Super 8's, BetFred Super League.'10 August 2018. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Hull went in front after nine minutes when Scott Taylor crashed over the top of Chris Anakin for a touchdown which Marc Sneyd converted.

Wakefield did most of the attacking after that, but it took them until the 32nd minute to find a way through Hull’s defence.

Ben Jones-Bishop should have scored from Ryan Hampshire’s pass midway through the half, but lost possession as he dived over at the corner.

Forward Pauli Pauli made an impact when he came off the bench and set up the field position for fellow substitute Craig Huby to crash over for his first try of the season, from acting-half Kyle Wood’s pass.

Hampshire’s conversion levelled the scores and then Jacob Miller booted a drop goal, after Bill Tupou had been held up over Hull’s line, to make it 7-6.

There was less than a minute remaining in the half, but Reece Lyne knocked-on in the set from the restart and Marc Sneyd landed a one-pointer with the final kick.

Max Jowitt, was sin-binned early in the second half for kicking the ball away after Danny Houghton landed a 40-20.

Sneyd missed with an angled penalty attempt moments later, then Hull opted to tap a more kickable opportunity in the next set.

Their adventure paid off as Houghton, Jordan Abdull and Sneyd worked the ball to Jamie Shaul and he sliced through for a well-worked try which Sneyd improved.

Still down to 12 men, Trinity opted to take the two, through Hampshire, when Huby was fouled closed to Hull’s line on the hour.

Jowitt returned soon after and Wakefield opted to keep the pressure on when they received successive penalties in kickable range with 13 minutes left.

Hull’s defence had been strong and well-organised up to that point, but they were caught out when Huby and Miller linked close to the line to send Tupou dashing through.

Hampshire’s conversion gave Trinity the lead for the second time and Wakefield sealed the points six minutes later when Pauli powered through from close to the line, Hampshire improving.

Trinity were ruthless and stuck the knife in when Tom Johnstone scored a dazzling individual try, weaving through a packed defence.

Hampshire converted and added a penalty in the final minute following a set-to between David Fifita and Taylor.

The restart was booted out on the full and Trinity half-back Hampshire completed the scoring with his seventh goal, from half-way, after the final hooter sounded.

Hull: Shaul, Faraimo, Griffin, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Abdull, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Paea, Lane, Washbrook, Manu. Subs: Green, Fash, Downs, Bienek.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Johnstone, Miller, Hampshire, England, Randell, Fifita, Horo, Ashurst, Annakin. Subs: Wood, Pauli, Arona, Huby.

Referee: Jack Smith (Warrington).

Attendance: 10,301.