Former Wakefield Trinity Wildcats team boss Harbin takes reins at Oulton Raiders

FORMER WAKEFIELD Trinity Wildcats team boss John Harbin has been appointed as Oulton Raiders’ coaching chief.

Harbin, 71, was in charge at Wakefield for two seasons, keeping them in Super League thanks to a dramatic 32-24 win at Salford on the final day of the 2001 campaign.

John Harbin

Yorkshire-born, but having grown up in Australia, Harbin left Wakefield later in 2001 to become chief executive of Dewsbury Rams before moving to Oldham and then into football with Oldham Athletic after being recruited by their manager Iain Dowie. He also worked at Crystal Palace, Charlton Athletic, Coventry City, Queens Park Rangers, Plymouth Albion, Swansea City, Post Vale and Northampton Town.

Harbin, who has been associated with Raiders for more than 20 years, will lead a coaching team which also includes Steve Gill, Ryan York, Lee Gomersall – who has now retired from playing – and Danny Burton.

Level-three coach Dave Winter will lead Oulton’s under-18s.

Raiders, the former National Conference Premier Division champions, finished ninth in Division One last year, having won nine and drawn one of their 22 matches.

Iain Dowie. PIC: Nigel French/ PA Wire

Raiders will travel to Leigh Miners Rangers, who finished third in Division One, in the first round of the Challenge Cup later this month.