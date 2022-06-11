Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves: Willie Poching targets improved performance

Trinity ended their seven-game losing run with a stunning 19-18 victory over Hull last week.

They trailed 14-0 after 32 minutes and were 18-6 down at half-time, but Mason Lino’s conversion, after Lee Gaskell touched down in the 79th minute, levelled the scores and Jacob Miller won it with a golden-point drop goal.

“It has been nice to come in relaxed and looking forward to a nice review, for once,” Poching said.

Wakefield Trinity's Eddie Battye is in contention to face Warrington. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“While it wasn’t the perfect performance, the manner of the win and how we had to go about it – to fight our way back and finish it off in the immense pressure of extra-time – showed a lot of character.”

But Poching admitted having to rely on a dramatic fightback wasn’t ideal. “The fact Hull got out to an 18-6 lead was concerning,” he conceded.

“There were some reasons for that and we are on our way to, hopefully, fixing some of that, but it gives us some confidence going forward and we’re looking forward to the challenge coming this week.”

Though Wakefield remain second from bottom in Betfred Super League, a win tomorrow would move them level on points with Warrington. The visitors have lost their last four games and Trinity beat them in back-to-back league and Challenge Cup games earlier this year.

Wakefield Trinity's Max Jowitt could face Warrington tomorrow. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“They are dangerous,” Poching warned. “People like [Gareth] Widdop, [Stefan] Ratchford and [George] Williams, the experience and knowhow they’ve got, they will click at some stage. They have got a powerful forward pack so we are getting ourselves ready for their best, from the start of the game.”

Trinity are without ankle injury victim Reece Lyne from last week’s side, but Max Jowitt, Eddie Battye, Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin and Harry Bowes are all in contention for a recall.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Jowitt, Lineham, Miller, Lino, Battye, Hood, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts, Crowther, Whitbread, Batchelor, Gaskell, B Walker, Aydin, Bowes, Murphy, Hall, Butler, Fifita.

Warrington Wolves (from): Amor, Ashton, Bullock, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Holmes, King, Longstaff, Maguoulias, Mikaele, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, D Walker, Widdop, Williams, Wrench.