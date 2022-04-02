Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils: Willie Poching focusing on league points

Trinity are eight days away from a home Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final against Wigan Warriors.

Two more wins would secure a first appearance in the final since 1979, but Poching insists, at the moment, Sunday’s visit of Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League is the more important game.

After five successive defeats to start the year, Wakefield have won their last two in the league – and three in all competitions, including back-to-back victories at Warrington Wolves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Johnstone returns to the Wakefield Trinity squad for the home clash with Salford. Picture: Tony Johnson.

They are now one of the European game’s form teams, but Poching knows every point in the league is crucial.

“We still remember we didn’t get our season off to the start we wanted, so that means we are playing a bit of catch-up now,” he said.

“We need to keep picking up the two points, especially going into this busy Easter period.”

Poching stressed: “We go in [to tomorrow’s game] pretty confident and comfortable on the back of a couple of really good performances.

David Fifita is back in the Wakefield Trinity squad. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“But all that counts for nothing if we don’t get our performance right on Sunday.

“As soon as we finished our Cup game last week we switched our focus to Salford.

“We know the importance of this game and where it could set us up to be.

“The Cup game afterwards will look after itself and we’ll focus on that at the right time, which will be about 5pm on Sunday.”

Winger Tom Johnstone and prop David Fifitia return for Trinity after injury and Sid Adebiyi, Brad Walker and Harry Bowes are in contention for a recall.

Salford also welcome back a star winger, Ken Sio. Sitaleki Akauola, Greg Burke, Dan Sarginson, Sam Luckley and Amir Bourouh also in contention, with James Greenwood dropping out from the side beaten at Wigan in the Cup last week.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Johnstone, Lyne, Miller, Lino, Battye, Hood, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts, Crowther, Whitbread, Batchelor, Kay, Walker, Aydin, Adebiyi, Bowes, Hall, Fifita.

Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Sio, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Akauola, Ackers, Burke, Taylor, Vuniyayawa, Lannon, Atkin, Ormondroyd, Johnson, Williams, Sarginson, Cross, Luckley, Bourouh, Gerrard.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3pm.