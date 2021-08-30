Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos preview: All you need to know

Trinity’s star man: Big forward Kelepi Tanginoa was Trinity’s player of the year in 2020 and was voted into the Super League Dream Team – caretaker-coach Willie Poching hailed him as a “man mountain” in Trinity’s win at Hull KR last week, crediting him for turning the tide after Wakefield trailed 10-0.

Key battle: Richie Myler has been consistently excellent for Rhinos this year and, in fact, since switching from scrum-half to full-back. He is solid at the back and links well in attack, something Trinity’s Ryan Hampshire will be keen to replicate as he fills in for the injured Max Jowitt.

Peter Smith’s verdict: Usually, this game is either a fairly comfortable Trinity victory or a narrow Rhinos one. Trinity have shown good signs since Willie Poching became caretaker-coach, with two wins out of three, though it’s a shame they couldn’t perform with the same spirit for previous boss Chris Chester. Poching is selecting from a strong squad, boosted by Reece Lyne’s return, but Leeds have had a day’s extra rest, are buoyant after their win at Wigan and have more to play for, in terms of the table. Leeds’ attack needs to improve, but if they can do that and defend the way they did at Wigan, they should win.