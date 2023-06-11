Visitors Leeds Rhinos have seven first-choice men unavailable and Wakefield Trinity are in an even worse plight with at least 10 ruled out.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith will select from the 17 players who lost to second-bottom Castleford Tigers last week, plus full-back Luke Hooley, half-back Jack Sinfield, second-row Leon Ruan and back-row Alfie Edgell. Ruan and Edgell have yet to play a first team game for Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinfield has not featured since failing a head injury assessment during the defeat by Salford Red Devils at Headingley on May 5.

Luke Gale could make his Trinity debut against former club Leeds. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He comes into the initial squad in place of prop Tom Holroyd who missed last week’s game after suffering a calf muscle injury during the warm-up.

Holroyd is the third prop on Rhinos’ casualty list alongside Sam Lisone (calf) and Zane Tetevano (ill).

Also still missing are winger David Fusitu’a (ankle), centre Harry Newman (hamstring), scrum-half Aidan Sezer (hamstring) and second-row Morgan Gannon (ankle), along with teenage centre Max Simpson (anterior cruciate ligament).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity are without three players from the team beaten by Leigh Leopards last Sunday, with forwards Josh Bowden and Jordan Crowther both going through the concussion protocol and ex-Leeds hooker Liam Hood suspended.

Alfie Edgell is included in Rhinos' initial squad for the second successive week. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Winger Tom Lineham also drops out, but former Rhinos captain Luke Gale is in contention for his debut in the halves, following a groin injury, along with French trialists Romain Franco (wing) and Hugo Salabio (prop).

Centre/second-row Joe Law is another potential debutant and front-rower Isaac Shaw could feature for the first time since returning to the club last month from a spell in France.

Winger Lee Kershaw, half/hooker Morgan Smith and prop Sam Eseh are vying for a call into the 17.

Former Catalans winger Romain Franco has been named in Wakefield's squad for the first time. Picture by Laurent Selles/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players still missing include Reece Lyne (calf), Lee Gaskell (dislocated thumb), Jai Whitbread (groin), Kelepi Tanginoa (broken arm), Renouf Antoni (knee), Samisoni Langi (ankle) and Lewis Murphy (acl).

Wakefield Trinity: from Max Jowitt, Jorge Taufua, Mason Lino, Eddie Battye, Matty Ashurst, Jay Pitts, Liam Kay, Lee Kershaw, Kevin Proctor, Morgan Smith, Harry Bowes, Sam Eseh, Oliver Pratt, Sam Hewitt, Will Dagger, Luke Gale, Jack Croft, David Fifita, Romain Franco, Hugo Salabio, Isaac Shaw.

Leeds Rhinos: from Richie Myler, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, James McDonnell, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Leon Ruan, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell.