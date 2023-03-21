Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR: decision made after Belle Vue pitch inspection

The game will go ahead at Be Well Support Stadium, Belle Vue, as planned, following a pitch inspection.

Sky Sports, who were due to broadcast the match live, have decided to switch their cameras to Wigan Warriors’ home clash with Salford Red Devils, because of fears over the state of Trinity’s new playing surface.

Catalans Dragons players complained of bad cuts to arms and legs following their season-opening fixture there last month, but the round three clash with Huddersfield Giants went ahead after an inspection.

Wakefield players warm up ahead of their opening game of the season against Catalans. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

A statement on Trinity’s website today (Tuesday) said: “The RFL have determined that Friday’s Betfred Super League fixture between Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR can go ahead as scheduled at the Be Well Support Stadium.

“An inspection of the playing surface has been conducted, with officials of both clubs present, following issues since the pitch was relaid during the off-season.

“An independent consultant confirmed that the playing surface has improved significantly in the 17 days since the Huddersfield fixture on March 3 and the RFL board have therefore ruled that the match can go ahead as planned.”