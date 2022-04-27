Trinity are in what Poching has described as a “rut” ahead of tonight’s home game against Huddersfield Giants.

The 32-10 loss at Hull KR last Saturday was Wakefield’s fourth successive defeat, while Giants haven’t won in their last three matches.

Trinity have conceded 156 points and scored only 30 since beating Salford Red Devils at the start of this month.

TOUGH TIMES: Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching (right) with Francis Cummins Picture: Tony Johnson

While Poching admitted defence is the obvious area in need of improvement, he stressed they also need to be better at turning pressure into tries and staying positive during tough moments in games.

“It’s about being smarter with the ball as well and taking the opportunities that are there for us,” Poching stressed.

“Just before half-time last week we were camped on their line and we had one opportunity that was disallowed, that I thought was a clear-cut try.

“That can change your mood and your morale and we are back to defending again.

LOSING RUN: Wakefield's Yusuf Aydin and Jay PItts dejected as their side slips to defeat against Hull KR Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“In the situation we are in, with games coming thick and fast, we have got to play a game that supports some of our energy.

“Playing the way we are game after game takes it out of you.”

Giants face a Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR next weekend, but Wakefield will have two weeks to prepare for their next match, away to Toulouse Olympique.

Poching doesn’t expect Giants to have one eye on the Cup tie, but insisted it is important Trinity take some form and confidence into their bye weekend.

Wakefield Trinity's David Fifita is hoping to return to action against Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“They will be hitting this challenge head-on,” he predicted of Giants.

“They have a few players missing, but they will want to go into the semi-final with some form and will be wanting to bounce back and get a win against us.

“Our challenge is to prevent that and try and get ourselves going again.”

Poching will select his side from the 17 beaten at Hull KR, plus Jai Whitbread, Lee Gaskell, Harry Bowes and Dave Fifita.

Fifita has missed Trinity’s last five games with a hamstring injury, but Poching confirmed: “We’re hoping to have Dave back this week, he is really close.

“He has been disappointed that he has been so close the last couple of weeks only to miss out right at the end.”

Giants are without full-back Tui Lolohea, stand-off Jack Cogger and prop Chris Hill who were all suspended following incidents in last week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Theo Fages, Matty English, Owen Trout, Leroy Cudjoe, Nathan Mason, Sam Hewitt and George Roby are all in contention for a call up.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McGillvary, Wardle, Leutele, Golding, Fages, Levi, Lawrence, Jones, McQueen, Yates, English, Greenwood, Trout, Wilson, Cudjoe, Russell, Senior, Mason, Ashworth, Hewitt, Roby.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds).