Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers: Greg Eden loses place after costly error as coach Daryl Powell lays down the law

A COSTLY mistake in last week’s defeat by Leeds Rhinos has lost winger Greg Eden his place in Castleford Tigers’ side for another derby clash in two days’ time.

Tigers coach Daryl Powell said Eden will not be selected for Friday’s showdown with Wakefield Trinity at Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue.

Straight talking Cas coach Daryl Powell didn't like what he saw last time out. PIC: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia

Leeds’ decisive touchdown came after a wild pass by Eden in front of his own posts which Cheyse Blair could not collect, giving Rhinos the feed at a scrum deep in Castleford territory.

Having hit back from 14-0 to 14-10 behind Tigers were on top at that stage, but Eden’s blunder changed the momentum and Powell said: “What he has done there he does too much and we just can’t be having it.”

He pledged: “I won’t pick Greg Eden this week – there’s no way we can accept that sort of stuff in the team.

“That hurt us big time – I think we win the game if we don’t turn the ball over there.

“We got ourselves from an unlikely position into a winning position and then we threw it away with one pass.

“It was just a crazy decision and I’ll have to make a change there.”

Eden is in his second spell with Tigers and was Super League’s top try scorer – with 38 – when Castleford topped the table and reached the Grand Final in 2017.

But Powell insisted: “Greg will have to learn a pretty harsh lesson from that, I think.

“You can’t be doing that in a team sport.

“If there’s only you to account for it then fair enough, but there’s a team here that we need to look after.

“Greg has not got to his standard at all this year.

“That’s life, in elite sport you’ve got to play well to be able to compete.

“At the moment we’re not doing that. It’s not just Greg, we’ve got quite a few players who are not playing well.

“We’re fighting hard to make the reality that we are all playing well and we are in a bit of a groove.”

Nathan Massey is a slight doubt for Friday with a wrist injury, but Jake Trueman and Tuoyo Egodo will be available after missing the Leeds game with concussion.

“We’ve got some players who can come in and I’ve got to make a call on who’s in the team this week,” Powell said.