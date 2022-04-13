Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers: Easter could be crucial says Joe Westerman

Tigers are third from bottom in Betfred Super League, but only two points behind tomorrow’s hosts Wakefield Trinity, who are sixth.

Second-bottom Leeds Rhinos visit the Jungle on Monday and Castleford are at home again four days later, to champions and league leaders St Helens.

Westerman said: “If you get three wins over Easter you’re looking at fourth, fifth or sixth place.

Castleford Tigers' Joe Westerman is stopped by the Hull KR defence. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“[Tomorrow] is definitely a massive game and one we have to go into all guns blazing.

“We need that win and we need a massive comeback.”

Tigers are on the back of a 34-10 defeat at Hull KR in the Betfred Challenge Cup six days ago and Westerman admitted a huge improvement is needed.

“We were way off in all departments,” he reflected.

Joe Westerman on the attack against Salford Red Devils. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“We just weren’t at the races and it wasn’t good enough, at all.

“We are the only ones who can fix it. That’s the thing about rugby league, you can turn it around the week after.

“It’s a massive game [tomorrow], a derby and one I am looking forward to. If we get a good win and another on Monday, we are back in the race.”

Tigers have won their last 16 meetings with Wakefield, whose last derby win was in 2015. Westerman spent the past two seasons with Trinity and stressed Castleford they can’t rely on past results.

He warned: “They are playing well, they have got a bit of spark about them and they are getting wins.

“They lost last weekend, but they were four wins on the bounce before that.

“It is one we have got to really go out to win because we’re back to the league now and it’s all we’ve got to concentrate on.”

Tigers are without Jordan Turner, whose shoulder injury could keep him out of action for the rest of the season, and Bureta Faraimo (knee) who were both hurt against Hull KR.