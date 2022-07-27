The winger, who has played at Test level for Tonga and Samoa, joined Trinity earlier this month after being released by NRL club Manly Sea Eagles.

But he was injured five minutes from the end of normal time in Wakefield’s golden point loss to St Helens last Sunday and coach Willie Poching confirmed his season is over.

“He has a bad break in his arm,” Poching revealed.

Jorge Taufua's season is over after just two games. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“He had an operation on Monday morning and unfortunately for Jorge, that’s his season done.”Poching, whose side are bottom of Betfred Super League, admitted the injury is a huge blow.

Winger Tom Johnstone has already been ruled out for the rest of this year and Poching added: “In the two games he played for us he showed more than his value to us.

“That’s one of the side stories of the importance of us staying up, so we are able to keep him with us next season.

“He is really disappointed, he was gutted his season has finished that way.

Yusuf Aydin, who is back at Trinity after a brief spell with Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He felt like, in his second game, he was starting to get used to Super League, especially against a team like St helens.

“He said he loved the game last weekend, the physicality and how it was played.

“He has just got to try and rest and recover now and be an important part for us on the sideline.”