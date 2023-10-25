Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Wakefield Trinity sign Wigan Warriors' ex-Hull KR centre Iain Thornley

Challenge Cup winner Iain Thornley has become Daryl Powell’s first signing as Wakefield Trinity coach.
By Peter Smith
Published 25th Oct 2023, 20:00 BST
Iain Thornley scores for Wigan at Hull FC in May. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Iain Thornley scores for Wigan at Hull FC in May. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Iain Thornley scores for Wigan at Hull FC in May. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The 32-year-old centre joins Trinity from Wigan Warriors, having played for his hometown club in their 2022 Cup triumph against Huddersfield Giants.

Read More
Read more: Wakefield Trinity 'pleased' with IMG ranking but expect score to rise...

That was his second spell with Wigan and his other clubs include Hull KR, Catalans Dragons and Leigh Centurions, after he began his professional career in rugby union with Sale Sharks and then Leeds-based Yorkshire Carnegie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am delighted Iain Thornley has agreed to join us next season,” Powell, who was appointed this week, said. “He is a big, powerful centre who has been outstanding for Wigan whenever he has played over the last few seasons. He will add leadership and experience to what is going to be an exciting backline.”

Related topics:Daryl PowellWakefield TrinityWigan WarriorsTrinityLeigh CenturionsCatalans DragonsHuddersfield GiantsWigan