Wakefield Trinity 'saddened' by death of former player Adam Walker

Walker made six Super League appearances for Wakefield in 2017 and also had spells in the top-flight with Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, St Helens and Salford Red Devils, who he was a Grand Finalist with three years ago.

A Challenge Cup finalist for Hull KR against Leeds Rhinos in 2015, he played for Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions outside the top division and had a short stint with Leigh Centurions in 2020.

His brother Jonathan Walker also represented Scotland and played in Super League with Castleford Tigers.

Adam Walker pictured after scoring for Salford against Wigan in 2019. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.