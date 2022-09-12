Wakefield Trinity results 2022
Here's a full list of Wakefield Trinity's results in 2022.
February
Sun 13: Hull FC H 3pm
Trinity 12 (Tries Hall, Johnstone. Goals Jowitt 2), Hull 16 (Tries Gale, Lovodua, McIntosh. Goals Gale 2).
Most Popular
-
1
Organised football given return date following Queen's death but Leeds United fixture remains off
-
2
Leeds United fans applaud new signing’s ‘day at the office’ as new video emerges
-
3
Jesse Marsch reveals Leeds United’s specific defensive tactic after new man’s confession
-
4
Premier League clubs meeting with police as another Leeds United fixture at risk of postponement
-
5
Leeds United's £50 million difference compared to Premier League rivals after transfer spree
Referee: Marcus Griffiths. Attendance: 6,418.
Sat 19: Catalans A 6pm
Catalans 24 (Tries Laguerre, Yaha, Langi, Garcia. Goals Tomkins 4), Trinity 22 (Johnstone 2, Jowitt, Lineham. Goals Jowitt 3).
Referee: Tom Grant.
Fri 25: St Helens A 8pm
March
Thur 3: Leeds H 8pm
Trinity 18 (Tries Ashurst, Jowitt, Johnstone. Goals Jowitt 3), Rhinos 34 (Tries Handley 3, Fusitu'a, Gannon, Newman. Goals Martin 5).
Referee: Chris Kendall.
Fri 11: Toulouse H 7.30pm
Trinity 18 (Tries Hood, Tanginoa, Hall. Goals Walker 3), Toulouse 6 (Try Armitage. Goal Hankinson).
Referee: Tom Grant.
Sat 19: Warrington A 12.30pm
Warrington 22 (Tries Ashton, King, Walker, Thewlis. Goals Ratchford 3), Trinity 38 (Tries Hood, Crowther, Hall, Ashurst, Lino, Escare. Goals Lino 7).
Referee: Robert Hicks.
Sun 27 Warrington A 2pm Challenge Cup round 6
Wolves 12 (Tries Wrench, Thewlis. Goals Widdop 2), Trinity 16 (Tries Murphy, Lyne, Hall. Goals Lion 2).
Referee: Jack Smith.
April
Sun 3 Salford H 3pm
Trinity 30 (Tries Johnstone 2, Miller, Lyne, Pitts. Goals Jowitt 5), Salford 24 (Tries Williams 2, Sio 2, Cross. Goals Sneyd 2).
Referee: Chris Kendall.
Sun 10 Wigan H 2.30pm Challenge Cup quarter-final
Trinity 6 (Try Murphy. Goal Jowitt), Wigan 36 (Tries Field 3, Havard, Hardaker, Farrell. Goals Hardaker 6).
Referee: James Child.
Thur 14: Castleford H 7.45pm
Trinity 4 (Try Kay), Tigers 34 (Tries Fonua, Matagi, Edwards, McShane, Eden. Goals O'Brien 7).
Referee: Chris Kendall.
Mon 18: Wigan A 3pm
Wigan 54 (Tries French 2, Singleton 2, Field 2, Miski, Smith, Cust. Goals Smith 9), Trinity 10 (Tries Minns, Miller. Goals Lino).
Referee: Jack Smith.
Sat 23: Hull KR A 3pm
Hull KR 32 (Tries Linnett 2, Ryan 2, Coote, Kenny-Dowall, Hall.Goals Coote 2), Trinity 10 (Tries Miller, Murphy. Goals Lino).
Referee: Aaron Moore.
Thur 28: Huddersfield H 8pm
Trinity 12 (Tries Lino, Murphy. Goals Lino 2), Giants 14 (Tries McQueen, yates, Leutele. Goals Russell).
Referee: Tom Grant.
May
Sun 15: Toulouse A 2.30pm UK time
Toulouse 20 (Tries Ashall-Bott 2, Russell. Goals Hankinson 4), Trinity 14 (Tries Murphy, Kay, Hall. Goal Lino).
Referee: Marcus Griffiths.
Fri 20: Leeds A 8pm
Leeds 24 (Tries Bentley 2, Austin, Fusitu'a. Goals Martin 4), Trinity 6 (Try Whitbread. Goals Lino).
Referee: Chris Kendall.
June
Sun 5: Hull H 3pm
Trinity 19 (Tries Ashurst, Hall, Gaskell. Goals Lino 3, drop goal Miller), Hull 18 (Tries Swift 2, McIntosh. Goals Gale 3). After extra-time.
Referee: Marcus Griffiths.
Sun 12: Warrington H 3pm
Trinity 30 (Tries Batchelor 2, Ashurst, Hood, Tanginoa. Goals Lino 5), Warrington 24 (Tries D Clark, Widdop, Wrench, Ashton. Goals Ratchford 4).
Referee: Tom Grant.
Sun 26: Salford A 3pm
Salford 74 (Tries Burgess 3, Cross 2, Sio 2, Brierley 2, Lafai, Croft, Watkins, Akauola. Goals Sneyd 11), Trinity 10 (Tries Batchelor, Murphy. Goal Lino).
Referee: Jack Smith.
July
Sun 3: Wigan H 3pm.
Trinity 22 (Tries Jowitt 2, Pitts, Evans. Goals Lino 3), Wigan 46 (Tries Paul 2, French 2, Miski 2, Marshall, Farrell. Goals Smith 7).
Referee: Chris Kendall.
Sat 9: Toulouse, Magic Weekend, Newcastle 2.30pm
Trinity 26 (Tries Hood, Ashurst, Fifita, Tanginoa. Goals Jowitt 5), Toulouse 38 (Tries Russell 2, Bretherton, Belmas, Peats, Schaumkel, Armitage. Goals Hankinson 5).
Referee: Robert Hicks.
Sun 17: Hull KR A 3pm
Rovers 15 (Tries 15 (Tries Keinhorst, Ryan, Coote. Goal Coote. Drop goal Dagger), Trinity 10 (Tries Jowitt. Murphy. Goal Lino).
Referee: Marcus Griffiths.
Sun 24: St Helens H 3pm
Trinity 12 (Tries Taufua, Croft. Goals Lino 2), Saints 13 (Tries Grace, Bennison. Goals Lomax 2. Drop goal Welsby). After extra-time.
Referee: Ben Thaler.
Fri 29: Castleford A 8pm
Tigers 6 (Try Richardson. Goal Richardson), Trinity 32 (Tries Murphy 2, Hood, Ashurst, Fifita. Goals Lino 6).
Referee: Robert Hicks.
August
Sun 7: Catalans H 3pm
Trinity 16 (Tries Shaul, Ashurst, Murphy. Goals Lino 2), Catalans 20 (Tries Yaha 3. Goals Mourgue 4).
Referee: Tom Grant.
Sun 14: Wigan H 3pm
Trinity 30 (Tries Kershaw, Whitbread, Miller, Tanginoa, Murphy. Goals Lino 5), Wigan 18 (Tries Halsall, Field. Goals Smith 2).
Referee: Marcus Griffiths.
Fri 19: Hull A 8pm
Hull 18 (Tries McNamara, Longstaff, Satae. Goals Gale 3), Trinity 26 (Murphy 3, Kershaw, Hood. Goals Lino 3).
Referee: Liam Moore.
Thur 25: Hull KR H 7.45pm
Trinity 18 (Tries Kershaw, Murphy, Jowitt. Goals Jowitt 2, Fifita), Hull KR 6 (Try Vete. Goal Milnes).
Referee: Marcus Griffiths.
Mon 29: St Helens A 3pm
St Helens 18 (Tries Davies 2, Bennison. Goals Makinson 3.), Trinity 34 (Tries Murphy 4, Hall, Jowitt, Gaskell. Goals Gaskell 2, Jowitt).
Referee: Tom Grant.
September
Sat 3: Huddersfield A 3pm
Giants 16 (Tries I Senior 2. Goals Pryce 4), Trinity 14 (Aydin, Tanginoa, Ashurst. Goal Lino). After extra-time.
Referee: Chris Kendall.