Ford, 40, played for clubs including Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers before moving into coaching and had been in charge of York since 2015.

“Mark is someone I know really well and I’m excited to work with him again,” Ford said.

“I was always impressed with his work ethic, alongside numerous other qualities and characteristics, so when he offered me the opportunity to come to Wakefield I was extremely keen to get on board.

James Ford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Mark has spoken about the challenges we’ll face and I’m really looking forward to getting to know everyone at the club and working together on these challenges.

I’m a West Yorkshire lad and I understand how people in and around Wakefield feel about their rugby. “

Applegarth moved up from his previous role as head of youth when previous coach Willie Poching’s contract was not renewed last month.

“Myself and James Ford grew up coaching together at Wakefield College and he’s gone on to do a brilliant job at York,” Applegarth said.

Mark Applegarth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He complements me really well in terms of our strengths and I think he’ll be a great addition to the group.

“He’s a real technical coach, good at detailing, speaks well in front of the group and is a real thinker of the game.

“I’m really delighted to have him on board and think he will be a quality addition.”

