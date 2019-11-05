Wakefield Trinity to play Toronto Wolfpack at York City Knights' new ground

Toronto Wolfpack celebrate clinching promotion to Betfred Super League. Picture by Vaughn Ridley/SWpix.com.

Toronto are unable to play at their Lamport Stadium base in the early part of the season, due to weather conditions in Canada.

The clash with Trinity is one of three on-the-road games being played by Wolfpack, including their round one showdown with Castleford Tigers which will be staged at Leeds Rhinos' Emerald Headingley on Sunday, February 2.

Wakefield will visit Canada for a 'loop' fixture on Saturday, September 5.

A statement on Knights' website confirmed: "York City Knights are excited to confirm that the brand new York Community Stadium will host a 2020 Betfred Super League fixture between Toronto Wolfpack and Wakefield Trinity on Sunday, March 22nd.

"The match will form part of a Mothering Sunday rugby league double header with the Knights also playing a home Betfred Championship fixture on the same day (fixtures out November 17th)."

Knights Chairman Jon Flatman, formerly a director at Trinity, said: “This is an exciting development in the growth of rugby league in York and North Yorkshire. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the local community to see top class sport in wonderful new community stadium facilities.