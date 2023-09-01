Wakefield Trinity lose veteran for run-in as Mark Applegarth prepares to ring changes for St Helens clash

Wakefield Trinity will continue their fight for Super League survival without Reece Lyne after losing the experienced centre for the final four games.

Lyne sustained a hamstring injury in last week's defeat at Salford Red Devils to round off a frustrating campaign for the 30-year-old.

Jack Croft and Romain Franco are competing to fill the centre vacancy, while Mark Applegarth is ready to recall Will Dagger to the starting line-up at full-back after Max Jowitt was ruled out of Sunday's visit of St Helens with a leg issue.

"Reece is definitely out for the season now,” said Applegarth. “He's got a grade two hamstring tear.

"A lot of teams get a few key blows at different times so as it has been all year, it's next man up and a good chance for whoever comes in to showcase what they can do.

"I feel for Reece. He's had an up and down year with his injuries. He was just starting to get a sustained run in the team but unfortunately this is the nature of professional sport."

Applegarth promised changes in the immediate aftermath of a sixth nilling of the year at the AJ Bell Stadium and will follow through on that pledge.

Wakefield have lost three games in a row since hammering Warrington Wolves, including a damaging defeat to relegation rivals Castleford Tigers.

Reece Lyne has suffered a series of injuries in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's fair to say over the three weeks that we haven't performed how we want to," said Applegarth.

"You've got to have that competition and consequence for not performing.

"Some lads have been training really patiently and putting their best foot forward. I wouldn't be able to look them in the eye if I've told them to wait for their chance and then people haven't been doing their job as such in terms of delivering.

"It's their time to have a go. I'll always pick a team I feel is putting their best foot forward for Wakefield Trinity.

Mark Applegarth has four games to save Wakefield's Super League status. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"There will be some forced changes and some others that are in there because we haven't won a game in three and need to get that spark in us because we're running out of time."

Trinity are two points adrift of Castleford with an inferior for and against ahead of the clash with world club champions St Helens.

The picture will be clearer for Applegarth's men following the Tigers' away date with Warrington on Saturday.

"All it takes is one week of results going your way and it's game on again for everyone," said Applegarth. "Let's not forget that.

Trinity were well beaten by Salford last time out. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"The pressure has never really been on us. We were written off about six months ago.

"We're just focusing on one week at a time and trying to get back on an even playing field. We've just got to keep our eye on the prize and don't play out 99,000 different scenarios in your head.