The RFL’s match review panel issued a three-game penalty notice after charging Tanginoa with grade C dangerous contact in last Sunday’s win over Wigan Warriors.

Tanginoa has been charged twice and cautioned once for dangerous contact this season.

Trinity are not denying the offence, but believe the grading - and subsequent punishment - is too harsh.

Kelepi Tanginoa. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“The league understand we're appealing it and we are going to get our case heard next week,” coach Willie Poching said.

"We've admitted it was a hip drop, but what we're arguing is the severity of the grading.”

Forward James Batchelor could have played his last game for Trinity.

Batchelor, who is tipped to join Hull KR next year, suffered a hamstring injury during last weekend’s victory.

James Batchelor. Picture by Tony Johnson

Poching confirmed: “It’ll be tight to get him a game between now and the end of the season.

“He may have played his last game, but the physios are working hard and he is working hard.

“We’re trying to do our due diligence with him as far as rehab’ and managing it goes.”

He added: “It'll be sad if he has played his last game for the season.

Reece Lyne was injured against Hull in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“He is a big loss because of what he brings with his energy, tenacity and a lot of work off the ball that goes unnoticed.”

But Poching insisted: “It allows someone else to step up to the mark.

“My philosophy is next man up and we have full faith in the next person who wears the jersey.”

Centre Reece Lyne, who suffered an ankle injury in June, is now in training and on course to play before the end of the season.

“He was really excited to be out there with the boys,” Poching said.

“You could see the confidence come back and the energy grow in him.”