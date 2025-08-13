Wakefield Trinity land Featherstone Rovers forward to continue 2026 recruitment

Wakefield Trinity have continued their 2026 recruitment drive with the signing of Featherstone Rovers prop Jordan Williams.

The 28-year-old has made 16 appearances for Featherstone since his move from Championship rivals London Broncos at the end of last year, scoring seven tries.

Williams is itching for another crack at Super League after featuring 12 times for the Broncos in 2024.

"I am honoured to be joining Wakefield Trinity on a two-year deal," he said.

Jordan Williams has become Wakefield's latest recruit. (Photo: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

"The club has enjoyed some impressive success in recent seasons and I believe moving forward we will achieve even more.

"Returning to Super League has been a major goal of mine and I'm proud to have earned this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to work and give everything for this great club."

Williams will join fellow new recruits Tyson Smoothy, Jazz Tevaga and Tray Lolesio in Dary Powell's squad next year.

Powell believes the front-rower has room to grow on his return to the top level.

"We are really pleased to sign a young, hungry middle-unit player," said Powell.

"Jordan had experience in Super League with London and handled that really well. He is big and aggressive and will add these qualities to our pack.

"I look forward to helping him achieve his potential over the coming years."