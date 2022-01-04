Training resumed this week following a Christmas break after a young Trinity side were beaten 34-6 at Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day.

“We started back [on Monday],” Poching said. “The guys have had a good break since Boxing Day, which was a pretty well-deserved break after their eight weeks leading into it.

“They have all come back in pretty good shape and looked after themselves and that’s indicative of how they’ve been throughout pre-season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity's Matty Ashurst tackles James Bentley, of Leeds, during the Boxing Day derby. Picture by Steve Riding.

“They have been really good and professional in how they have applied themselves.”

Trinity continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Halifax for Scott Grix’s Testimonial on Sunday, January 16 and a derby at Featherstone Rovers seven days later.

Poching added: “The plan is we will give our more senior players a run together [against Halifax and/or Rovers].

“We have also pencilled in a game, mostly to give our young fellas a run, against Oldham on January 22.

Trinity coach Willie Poching. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I was really happy with Boxing Day. There were some forced changes to our squad, but I thought the young guys took their opportunity and stood up well.

“The older guys helped the younger ones along and I was really proud of them.”

Young forward Dane Windrow was unable to play in the festive fixture because of an ankle injury.

“He is a little way off, but it hasn’t been too serious,” Poching said.

“Sam Eseh hurt his knee in training.

“We are still looking to get that checked out, but he might miss the first week of the season.

“Other than that, everyone’s pretty good apart from the long-termers, Bill Tupou, Jack Croft and Lee Kershaw. They are still recovering from the big operations they had last year, but they are doing fine as well.”

Sid Adebiyi, a new signing from London Broncos, also missed the game at Leeds and Poching confirmed: “He was one of a couple who ended up getting Covid on Christmas Day.”