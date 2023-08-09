Wakefield Trinity end assistant coach search with appointment of Super League legend

Wakefield Trinity have moved quickly to appoint Sean Long as Mark Applegarth’s assistant following his sacking by Featherstone Rovers.

The 46-year-old left the Championship leaders at the start of this week despite steering Rovers to 19 wins in his 21 games in charge.

Long, who gained experience with Salford Red Devils, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos before taking his first head coach role with Featherstone, links up with Wakefield immediately on a contract to the end of 2024.

The former Great Britain and St Helens half-back replaces James Ford, who has been tasked with finishing the job Long started at Post Office Road after initially joining from Trinity as director of rugby in May.

Applegarth said: “I’m delighted to have Sean on the coaching staff for the remaining six games and next season.

“He brings a wealth of experience with him and I think he will add real value to our coaching and playing group.

"I feel like we will complement each other well.”

Long links up with a Trinity side sat bottom of Super League on points difference ahead of next week's crunch clash with Castleford Tigers.

Sean Long is back in Super League. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I'm thrilled to be joining Wakefield at such a crucial point for them in the season," said Long.

"We had a good chat about what Mark felt I could bring to the club.