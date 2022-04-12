But Jacob Miller will miss out for the second successive game and James Batchelor drops out from the team which lost to Wigan Warriors in the Betfred Challenge Cup last Sunday.

Fifita has missed Trinity’s last three matches and Johnstone was ruled out of the Cup tie after injuring his back against Salford the previous week.

Both have been included in Trinity’s initial 21-man squad and Poching said: “They are both a lot closer now than they were last week and we’re really hopeful they will be able to participate on Thursday.

James Batchelor misses this week's derby after suffering a calf muscle injury agianst Wigan. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“That would mean a lot, they both have a certain x-factor about them and also give a lot of confidence to their teammates when they are out on the field.”

Of Miller, Trinity’s captain and stand-off, Poching said: “We don’t know the severity of it or how much discomfort he is in until he actually runs.

“With the shorter turnarounds there isn’t a lot of running time, but it wasn’t to be for this week.

“He did it late in the Salford game, but the medical staff will keep working on him.”

Loose-forward Batchelor had a strong game against Wigan, but Poching revealed: “He has a strain in his calf.

“We could have rolled him out, but there’s a certain amount of risk when you do that and with the fixture list, upcoming games and short turnarounds, we’ve got to be wise with how we roll everybody out.”

Though Trinity are on a 16-match losing run against Castleford, dating back to February, 2015, Poching insisted that has not been discussed this week.

“It’s in the past,” he said of Wakefield’s dismal run against Tigers.

“We are moving forward and this will be a different game for us.

“They have got a new coach and they are a new team, we are a new team and we are trying to head in a new direction.