Trinity lost 38-24 at home to Catalans Dragons in Betfred Super League round one and were crushed 60-0 at Wigan Warriors last week.

Applegarth admitted to some “really honest conversations” after the Wigan drubbing, but stressed: “We have put that to bed now and we’ve got to move forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Everyone looked focused and sharp in our team run and we’ve got to deliver now and put it into action on Friday. I am looking forward to seeing the response from the lads.”

Trinity's new pitch has been in the spotlight this week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Friday’s game was given the go-ahead on Wednesday following an inspection of Trinity’s new hybrid pitch.

Players on both teams suffered bad cuts during the opening game and Applegarth accepted the playing surface is “not ideal”, but he stressed: “It’s not the reason why you’re going to win or lose a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is the same for both teams and it is going to be a great surface after this bedding in period. There’s a few teething issues, but it is what it is, we’ll just deal with it.”

Liam Hood (knee) and Jordan Crowther (concussion) are available following injury and have been included in a 20-man squad, along with Lee Kershaw, Sam Eseh and Dean Windrow.

Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Steve Riding.

Kelepi Tangino misses out with a hamstring injury sustained against Wigan, Tom Lineham is dropped and Max Jowitt has undergone ankle surgery after being hurt in last week’s captain’s run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowther also had a spell out of action with a calf injury during pre-season, but insisted he is raring to go.

The back-rower described last week’s loss as “embarrassing” and vowed: “We owe it to our fans and the club this week to put a stop to that and change it.

“We are only two games in so there’s no pressure on us, but we know we are better than what we’ve shown in the last two games.”

Liam Hood could make his first appearance of the season for Trinity against Huddersfield on Friday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Trinity: from Taufua, Hall, Gaskell, Lino, Battye, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther, Kay, Antoni, Kershaw, Proctor, Smith, Langi, Butler, Murphy, Eseh, Windrow.

Huddersfield Giants: from McGillvary, Marsters, Bibby, Lolohea, Fages, Hill, Peats, Greenwood, Jones, McQueen, Yates, Golding, English, Trout, O’Brien, Wilson, Cudjoe, Livett, Russell, Mason, Pryce.

Referee: Aaron Moore (Wigan).