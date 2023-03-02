Wakefield Trinity coach Mark Applegarth predicts response v Huddersfield Giants after Wigan debacle
Coach Mark Applegarth expects a response from his Wakefield Trinity side at home to Huddersfield Giants on Friday following a poor start to the season.
Trinity lost 38-24 at home to Catalans Dragons in Betfred Super League round one and were crushed 60-0 at Wigan Warriors last week.
Applegarth admitted to some “really honest conversations” after the Wigan drubbing, but stressed: “We have put that to bed now and we’ve got to move forward.”
He said: “Everyone looked focused and sharp in our team run and we’ve got to deliver now and put it into action on Friday. I am looking forward to seeing the response from the lads.”
Friday’s game was given the go-ahead on Wednesday following an inspection of Trinity’s new hybrid pitch.
Players on both teams suffered bad cuts during the opening game and Applegarth accepted the playing surface is “not ideal”, but he stressed: “It’s not the reason why you’re going to win or lose a game.
“It is the same for both teams and it is going to be a great surface after this bedding in period. There’s a few teething issues, but it is what it is, we’ll just deal with it.”
Liam Hood (knee) and Jordan Crowther (concussion) are available following injury and have been included in a 20-man squad, along with Lee Kershaw, Sam Eseh and Dean Windrow.
Kelepi Tangino misses out with a hamstring injury sustained against Wigan, Tom Lineham is dropped and Max Jowitt has undergone ankle surgery after being hurt in last week’s captain’s run.
Crowther also had a spell out of action with a calf injury during pre-season, but insisted he is raring to go.
The back-rower described last week’s loss as “embarrassing” and vowed: “We owe it to our fans and the club this week to put a stop to that and change it.
“We are only two games in so there’s no pressure on us, but we know we are better than what we’ve shown in the last two games.”
Wakefield Trinity: from Taufua, Hall, Gaskell, Lino, Battye, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther, Kay, Antoni, Kershaw, Proctor, Smith, Langi, Butler, Murphy, Eseh, Windrow.
Huddersfield Giants: from McGillvary, Marsters, Bibby, Lolohea, Fages, Hill, Peats, Greenwood, Jones, McQueen, Yates, Golding, English, Trout, O’Brien, Wilson, Cudjoe, Livett, Russell, Mason, Pryce.
Referee: Aaron Moore (Wigan).
Kick-off: Friday, 7.45pm.