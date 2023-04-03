Mason, 29, trained with Trinity on Monday and could make his debut in Thursday’s Betfred Super League derby at Castleford Tigers.

He joins Giants teammate Innes Senior on loan at Wakefield and is the third recent new face in the squad, alongside Will Dagger who was signed from Hull KR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason said: “I’m really appreciative of Wakefield for allowing me to come on board and for giving me an opportunity to play. I’m looking forward to getting out on the field for the first time this year and just want to rip in for the lads.”

Trinity loan signing Nathan Mason. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Trinity coach Mark Applegarth added: “I’m really pleased to be able to bring Nathan in at this time. He’s an experienced forward who adds some size and quality to our pack ahead of some big games that are coming up.

“I’d like to thank Huddersfield for allowing Nathan to link up with us and I’m looking forward to working with him over the next few weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad