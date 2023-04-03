News you can trust since 1890
Wakefield Trinity bring in third new face: forward makes loan move from Huddersfield Giants

Forward Nathan Mason has joined Wakefield Trinity on an initial two-week loan from Huddersfield Giants.

By Peter Smith
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:51 BST

Mason, 29, trained with Trinity on Monday and could make his debut in Thursday’s Betfred Super League derby at Castleford Tigers.

He joins Giants teammate Innes Senior on loan at Wakefield and is the third recent new face in the squad, alongside Will Dagger who was signed from Hull KR.

Mason said: “I’m really appreciative of Wakefield for allowing me to come on board and for giving me an opportunity to play. I’m looking forward to getting out on the field for the first time this year and just want to rip in for the lads.”

Trinity loan signing Nathan Mason. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Trinity coach Mark Applegarth added: “I’m really pleased to be able to bring Nathan in at this time. He’s an experienced forward who adds some size and quality to our pack ahead of some big games that are coming up.

“I’d like to thank Huddersfield for allowing Nathan to link up with us and I’m looking forward to working with him over the next few weeks.”

Trinity are bottom of the table without a win this season and have failed to score in four of their seven matches so far.

