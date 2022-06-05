Wakefield Trinity boss Willie Poching relieved as Hull FC rue Jake Connor injury

Wakefield Trinity celebrate Jacob Miller's winning drop goal. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Trinity went into Sunday's game at Belle Vue on the back of seven straight losses, six of those coming in the league to leave the club in relegation danger.

Wakefield appeared to be on course for yet another defeat entering the closing stages before digging deep to wipe out an 18-6 deficit and send the match to extra time.

Jacob Miller was the hero with a nerveless drop goal that gives Poching's men some breathing space at the bottom of Super League.

Wakefield Trinity savour the win in front of their fans. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I won’t lie, it feels good to get a win again and there’s a tinge of relief," said Poching, who confirmed Reece Lyne will undergo an X-ray on an ankle injury sustained early in the game.

"Sometimes you just need that as some indication that we're on the right path with what we're doing.

"We haven't been too far off. In the last game (against Leeds) we made too many errors.

"The approach wasn't too different but today we controlled the ball a lot better and our discipline was enormously better.

Hull FC players appear dejected after going down in golden point. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It was a full team effort and we showed fight right to the end, even after the end as it happened.

"We got our rewards and I'm really happy for them."

Hull appeared the most likely winners during golden point, twice getting into drop-goal territory only for Luke Gale to send both attempts wide.

Wakefield needed just one chance thanks to Miller, who has been linked with a move to neighbours Castleford Tigers.

“He’s been a great servant to this club," said Poching.

“We’d like to keep hold of him. If it’s not to be, he can go - even before today - with the adulation of fans here.

“He had ice in his veins to make that drop goal. He was really calm getting the team to where they needed to be."

While Wakefield could celebrate a win that takes them four points clear of bottom side Toulouse Olympique, Hull were left to rue one that got away.

The turning point for the Black and Whites came when they lost influential full-back Jake Connor to a knee injury, the extent of which has yet to be determined.

“We lost our way when Jake went off," said Hodgson.

“We still had enough chances to see the game out.

“I'm concerned about the performance. We should have handled it better.

“The two tries we gave up in the second half were defendable.”

On captain Gale missing two drop goals, Hodgson added: “We need our senior players to step up on those occasions.