Neither side in Betfred Super League’s bottom two has won on an opponent’s ground this year, but only three of Castleford’s remaining eight games are at the Jungle.

Wakefield will be aiming for a fourth successive home win when they face Warrington Wolves on Sunday and have five more fixtures at Belle Vue, including against Tigers next month.

Trinity began round 20 two points behind Castleford and coach Mark Applegarth insisted their supporters have a “massive part to play for the next five home games”.

Luk Gale, right, seen congratulating try scorer Lee Kershaw during Trinity's win over Salford. is set to return from injury against Warrington. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.

He admitted: “It has been a tough year for everyone, especially the fans. When I am out and about I speak to a lot of them and I can’t thank them enough, the majority of them, for how they have stuck behind not only the team, but also myself.

“There’s no better feeling than when you’re at Belle Vue and you’ve got that crowd onside with you. We’ll be doing our best to make them proud.

“I feel we owe them one after the Huddersfield game [a 34-6 loss two weeks ago] and we will be doing everything to not only put in a performance for ourselves, but the fans as well.”

The coach reckons some additions to the squad, plus influential players returning from injury, has boosted Trinity’s survival hopes.

Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It is no coincidence we’ve got some players in to strengthen us and also some senior lads back who have been absent for large parts of this year,” he said.

“Some of the younger players will be a lot better for the games they’ve had, but the key to blooding youth is not doing it all at once - dropping them in for a game and then pulling them out for a game or two so they can adapt, not only physically, but mentally.

“At times this year it has been a baptism of fire. I am really proud of the way they have kept going, but it’s also good we can put some senior bodies back in there who know exactly what this league’s about and the standard needed every single week.”

Trinity’s three wins - all in their last five games - mean they will go into Sunday as the more in-form team.

Samisoni Langi scores for Trinity in this month's defeat at Huddetsfield. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Early pace-setters Warrington are bidding to avoid a sixth successive defeat, but Applegarth stressed his men are “just focusing on what we need to do”.

He said: “Any opposition you play, you’re aware of what has happened over the last few weeks and of certain individuals you can exploit or need to look after.

“But we are just concentrating on ourselves and making sure we nail how we want to play and we get our own standards back to where they need to be.

“We have got a few things to fix up and there’s some combinations we’ve been working on in training to cause them a few issues when we get into the right areas of the field.”

Luke Gale is set to return from injury and Innes Senior begins his latest spell on loan from Huddersfield.

Sam Eseh and Jack Croft are also in contention, along with the 17 players on duty in Trinity's previous game.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt. Lyne, Lineham, Lino, Battye, Hood, Ashurst, Pitts, Kay, Bowden, Atoni, Keshaw, Proctor, Langi, Bowes, Eseh, Dagger, Senior, Gale, Croft, Fifita.

Warrington Wolves: from Ashton, Bullock, Clark, Currie, Drinkwater, Dudson, Dufty, Hayes, Holroyd, Kasiano, Mata'utia, Minikin, Nicholson, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, Thomas, Vaughan, Walker, Williams, Wench.