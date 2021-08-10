Chris Chester. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

In a statement on the club website, Trinity today (Tuesday) said they had "parted company" with Chester who had been in charge since Easter, 2016.

Chester's existing contract was due to expire this autumn.

The lifeling Wakefield fan led Trinity to their highest Super League finishes in 2017 and 2018, but they have won only four games this year and were beaten 22-18 at Huddersfield Giants last Sunday, after leading 18-0 inside 15 minutes.

Chris Chester, left, with Willie Poching at Trinity's derby against Castleford earlier this season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Club chief executive Michael Carter said: ‘”It’s always a sad and difficult decision when change is needed, but the board felt that the time was right for change.

"For many reasons, we are stuck in a rut and have an incredibly important period coming up, where the future of Super League will be defined.

"Chris came in at a low point for the club and for me personally and completely changed things around.

"Under his leadership we played some of the best rugby this club has seen in Super League in 2018 and 2019.

“Sadly, the last two years have been difficult for many reasons with injuries and Covid decimating us at times.

"There have been numerous occasions where we could have sought a postponement, but played on with weakened teams and ultimately that has reflected on Chris."

Carter added: "He has also never been given the opportunity to spend the full salary cap.

"To truly compete these days, clubs need either a wealthy benefactor or large crowds and substantial off field income, none of which Chris has ever enjoyed here.

"At times, it must have felt like coaching with both hands tied behind his back.

“Chez will be remembered as a success at this club and one who always had its best interests at heart.

"I wish him every success for the future.”

Chairman John Minards added: “On behalf of the whole board I would like to thank Chris for all his great work at our club.

"He has brought great commitment, dedication and skill to the difficult role of Wakefield Trinity head coach.

"For me personally, however, it is the outstanding honesty and integrity that has marked Chris out during our time working together.

"We wish him every success in the future. He will always be welcome here at Belle Vue."

Poching rejoined Trinity, where he had a spell as a player in the early 2000s, at the start of this season as assistant to Chester.

He held a similar role at Leeds, Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils, Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR.