Wakefield Trinity 4 Castleford Tigers 34: Painful derby run continues for Trinity

Castleford's Mahe Fonua scores a try against Wakefield. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Such is Castleford’s dominance, Wakefield winger Corey Hall was only 12-years-old the last time Trinity got the better of their neighbours.

Ali Lauitiiti was among the tryscorers that February afternoon in 2015 and how Willie Poching’s side could have done with a sprinkling of stardust on Thursday night.

Trinity produced a familiar derby performance and the home fans had seen enough long before Gareth O’Brien put the seal on a 34-4 victory for the Tigers.

Castleford's Adam Milner is tackled by Wakefield's Matty Ashurst. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Whereas Wakefield were sloppy throughout, Castleford produced a professional display as they bounced back from a painful Challenge Cup exit at the hands of Hull KR.

The Tigers led 14-0 at half-time thanks to tries from Mahe Fonua and Suaia Matagi, an unassailable lead even at that stage.

Greg Eden’s 100th Castleford try was the highlight of a scrappy second half that also saw Kenny Edwards and Paul McShane get their names on the scoresheet.

The win takes the Tigers above Wakefield in the Super League table at the start of a hectic period that could define their season.

For Trinity, whose only points came courtesy of Liam Kay’s late try, there were ominous signs as they look ahead to an Easter Monday date with Wigan Warriors.

In the build-up, Poching said Wakefield were seeing themselves as a different team in 2022.

But, despite winning at Warrington Wolves on consecutive weekends last month, the acid test was always going to be the derby against Castleford.

Poching insisted Trinity were not weighed down by history but the hosts made an inauspicious start to Thursday’s game.

The Tigers dominated the opening exchanges and quickly took control of the contest to the frustration of the home supporters.

O’Brien got the scoreboard moving with a 10th-minute penalty and in the blink of an eye Fonua was touching down in the corner.

Fast hands from Jake Trueman created the space out wide and Fonua finished the job with a powerful finish after ignoring Eden on his outside.

O’Brien added the extras to a chorus of boos with the home fans adamant that Trueman’s tip-on pass was forward.

Wakefield slowly worked their way into the game but they had no chances to speak of in the opening half an hour.

By contrast, Castleford looked dangerous every time they entered Trinity territory with Adam Milner particularly impressive on the right edge.

Joe Westerman and Eden both went close before Matagi powered his way over under the sticks on the back of a slaloming run from Edwards.

O’Brien knocked over the conversion and Wakefield were staring down the barrel of yet another derby defeat at half-time.

The home side needed to score next and they went close just after the restart when Max Jowitt was adjudged to have knocked on reaching for the line.

Instead, it was Castleford that struck a decisive blow through the increasingly influential Edwards.

There did not appear to be much on when the back-rower received the ball from Trueman but he crawled his way over after brushing aside several would-be tacklers.

O’Brien made it 20-0 from the tee and it was a case of damage limitation for Wakefield.

McShane scored for Wakefield in their last victory over Castleford and he was gifted a try by his former club.

After a turnover close to the Trinity line, Liam Hood was caught napping at the play the ball and McShane simply picked up the ball and touched down.

O’Brien maintained his perfect record to rub salt into Wakefield wounds but the hosts avoided a nilling when Kay went over out wide from Mason Lino’s looping pass.

Normal service resumed when Trueman sent Eden over for his 11th try in seven games since breaking into the team.

O’Brien knocked over another conversion before making it seven from seven with a penalty after the hooter.

The win was just the tonic for the Tigers at a pivotal stage of the season but Wakefield are heading back to the drawing board after a damaging result.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Kay, Lyne, Hall, Johnstone, Gaskell, Lino, Arona, Hood, Tanginoa, Pitts, Ashurst, Crowther. Substitutes: Bowes, Whitbread, Battye, Adebiyi.

Castleford: Evalds, Eden, Fonua, Mamo, Olpherts, Trueman, O’Brien, Watts, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Milner, Westerman. Substitutes: Massey, Sutcliffe, Smith, Matagi.

Referee: Chris Kendall (RFL).