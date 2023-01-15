Wakefield Trinity 28 Halifax Panthers 16: How Kevin Proctor and fellow new signings fared

Fellow new signings Renouf Atoni and Morgan Smith also enjoyed first hit-outs at Belle Vue as the club marked Reece Lyne's testimonial game with a solid performance.

Lyne got over for a try thanks to Tom Lineham's generosity either side of Jay Pitts and Eddie Battye touching down to give Trinity an 18-0 half-time lead.

Smith helped himself to a double after a raft of half-time changes, with Halifax responding through Louis Jouffret, Tom Inman and Lachlan Walmsley.

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at how each recent arrival fared on Sunday afternoon.

Kevin Proctor

The 33-year-old made his name as an edge back-rower but started at loose forward in his first outing for Wakefield.

Proctor was vocal from the start, barking instructions and helping to set up plays in the middle.

Kevin Proctor made his first Wakefield Trinity appearance on Sunday. (Photo: Dean Williams/Wakefield Trinity)

The former New Zealand international was happy to tip the ball on and provide a link early in his spell before giving glimpses of his strength.

Proctor had a hand in Lyne's try, pouncing on a mistake from a kick to give Wakefield the opportunity to exploit Halifax's lack of numbers on their left edge.

Defensively, Proctor was involved in the early concession of a penalty but was otherwise solid.

Unsurprisingly in his first appearance of any kind since May, Proctor could be seen on his haunches towards the end of his half-hour stint.

Samisoni Langi has swapped Catalans Dragons for Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Dean Williams/Wakefield Trinity)

Samisoni Langi

The former Catalans Dragons centre joined Jorge Taufua on an imposing left edge and they were solid as a pair, one moment aside when James Saltonstall worked half an opportunity before putting a foot in touch.

Langi had limited opportunities with ball in hand, seeing a kick into the in-goal area dribble out of reach before knocking on with Trinity sensing an overlap.

The 29-year-old was withdrawn at half-time with some valuable game time in the bank.

Renouf Atoni

The former Sydney Roosters prop made an immediate impression against Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day and built on that promising showing across two 25-minute stints on Sunday.

Atoni produced a series of strong carries early on and was a willing worker throughout his time on the field.

The 27-year-old came off after 25 minutes and returned 10 minutes into the second half, the highlight of his second spell a fearsome back-line carry which was bravely ended by Inman's strong hit.

Atoni lost the ball trying to get his arm free shortly after but the early signs suggest he will be a handful when the real action begins.

Morgan Smith

After starting at hooker on Boxing Day, Smith replaced Lee Gaskell in the halves at the interval and caught the eye with a brace of tries.

The former Featherstone Rovers playmaker backed up his own high kick for try number one before finding himself in the right place again following a Mason Lino break to make it a double.

