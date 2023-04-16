Trinity have avoided the drop on the final day five times and summoned the same spirit to escape relegation again last season.

After Mark Applegarth's reign at Belle Vue reached a new nadir against Leigh Leopards on Sunday afternoon, the numbers don't lie.

Wakefield have lost all nine games and scored just 47 points, 24 of which came in round one.

Applegarth's men have been kept to nil a staggering five times to underline the lack of quality at the rookie head coach's disposal.

Incredibly, Leigh winger Josh Charnley has now scored more points than Trinity after taking his try tally to 12 with a double.

With trips to top two Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves up next for Wakefield before a home date with fellow strugglers Hull FC, it may well get worse before it gets better.

Super League new boys Leigh – widely expected to be in the relegation scrap after losing their opening 19 games in their last top-flight campaign in 2021 – now have eight points to their name, leaving Trinity looking at Hull and Castleford Tigers for company at the bottom.

Matty Ashurst looks on after Wakefield concede a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

On the evidence of the first nine rounds, Wakefield will struggle to get the two victories required to pull level with those teams even if they both fail to win another match.

Trinity arrived at Belle Vue on Sunday fresh from a 10-day turnaround and were greeted by a dry track in the kind of game they need to be targeting in their situation – but they never looked like breaking their duck and appear destined for the Championship.

Given their chronic lack of points, a 10-0 half-time scoreline had the look of an insurmountable deficit.

Wakefield huffed and puffed without success in the opening 40 minutes to continue the early-season theme.

Leigh’s Gareth O’Brien runs in for a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Trinity lacked conviction and composure each time they ventured into Leigh territory.

So influential alongside Jacob Miller to inspire Wakefield to their latest great escape in 2022, Mason Lino is suffering without an established half-back partner to bounce off.

The game plan for opposing teams is simple: shut down Lino, stop Trinity.

Wakefield created half-chances in the first period without ever looking like scoring.

Leigh’s Ben Reynolds celebrates with team-mates after scoring a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Jai Whitbread knocked on during a spell of pressure on the Leigh line before Kevin Proctor was dragged down just short.

Tom Briscoe had already spurned two golden opportunities by the time Leigh opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark.

After being denied by a last-ditch effort by Lino, the former Leeds Rhinos winger was guilty of throwing a forward pass following a break down the right.

Trinity failed to heed the warnings, Gareth O'Brien racing over after swift handling put Charnley away down the left.

Reynolds missed the touchline conversion but was soon celebrating a try himself after Lachlan Lam put Kai O'Donnell into space.

The half-back made no mistake from his second attempt to give Leigh a half-time lead that they never looked like relinquishing.

Such was the visitors' dominance, Wakefield failed to create a clear-cut opportunity until the closing stages of a one-sided contest.

Lam was pulled back for obstruction after racing clear but it only delayed the inevitable points surge.

Charnley's break gave Lam another clear run to the line and there was no whistle to save Trinity this time.

Lee Kershaw came up with a last-ditch effort to deny Edwin Ipape but the Leopards were toying with the hosts.

Super League's top scorer Charnley helped himself to a try after Will Dagger failed to deal with Lam's kick and made it a double thanks to another assist from his half-back.

The home fans resorted to gallows humour, imploring their side to go for two from a penalty in front of the sticks.

When Whitbread knocked on over the line surrounded by Leigh defenders in the next set, Trinity may have wished they had taken the advice.

Joe Mellor rounded off the scoring after Liam Kay failed to deal with a high kick and there was no response from Mark Applegarth's blunt side to round off another nightmare outing.

Wakefield Trinity: Dagger, Kershaw, Lyne, Langi, Taufua, Smith, Lino, Whitbread, Hood, Atoni, Hewitt, Ashurst, Pitts. Substitutes: Kay, Battye, Bowden, Proctor.

Leigh Leopards: O'Brien, Briscoe, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley, Reynolds, Lam, Amone, Ipape, Seumanufagai, Holmes, O'Donnell, Asiata. Substitutes: Mellor, Mulhern, Davis, Wilde.