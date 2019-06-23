VIDEO – Leeds Rhinos digging in together to ensure better times ahead

WE WILL come through this.

That is the defiant message from Leeds Rhinos’ two-time Grand Final- winning prop Brad Singleton as their Betfred Super League status hangs in the balance.

With 10 games remaining, only points difference separates Rhinos from bottom club Hull KR.

The 36-10 defeat at table-topping St Helens three days ago ramped up the pressure – and damaged Leeds’ for and against – but Singleton insists the 2017 champions are improving and will come good.

Seven of Rhinos’ final 10 games are at home, beginning with Sunday’s visit of Catalans Dragons.

“Everyone loves playing at home,” Singleton said.

Leeds Rhinos' Brad Singleton is held by St Helens' Mark Parcival and Aaron Smith during Friday night's defeat.' Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“It is in our hands, I don’t want to talk about what could potentially happen, but I am confident with the team we’ve got the answers in the room and we will come out the other side with the better of it.”

Rhinos competed for most of last Friday’s game, but Saints scored four of their six tries in the opening four and final five minutes.

Leeds created pressure at times but penalties and errors in their own half – particularly towards the end of the opening 40 when Saints grabbed their fourth try to take a 24-6 interval lead – meant they could not close the gap.

Singleton said: “There were patches when we looked like we could get across the line.

”There was too much to do because of that first issue, but Saints are the best team in the comp.

“They have put a lot bigger scores on other teams.

“When I go to places like that I want to win, but there’s things to build on.”

He continued: “Saints will probably go on to win it, but we have shown glimpses.

“In the last three weeks what (interim-coach) Rich Agar has done is he has brought us all together in the sense we are digging in for each other.

“We are hurting them and we are tackling together.

“There’s still lapses, but our main focus now is respecting the ball and getting some better attack.”

Singleton revealed he received treatment to a back injury during the game, but is confident of being available to face Catalans.

“I managed to get back for the last nine minutes and, hopefully, I can get that right for this week,” he said.

Fellow front-rower Ava Seumanufagai, signed in May from Cronulla Sharks, also reckons Rhinos can thrive if they cut out mistakes with ball in hand.

“We had a bad start,” he reflected.

“I felt like we could have come back from that, but we just didn’t put ourselves in a good enough position.

“We didn’t capitalise with the ball enough, there were too many errors.

“We ended up chasing the game a bit too much and that’s something we have to work on at training this week.”

Veteran forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan is back in training after a hamstring/back problem and could come into contention for this weekend’s game.

Rhinos’ medical staff are assessing winger Ash Handley, who missed the trip to Saints because of an ankle injury.