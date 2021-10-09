The 20-year-old centre will remain at Castleford in 2022.

Graham came through Tigers' scholarship and academy and was an England Youth international before making his Super League debut against Hull in October, 2020.

He made two more appearances this year and scored his first Betfred Super League try in August, against Huddersfield Giants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Graham. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’ve been here since I was 14 and I’m really happy," he said of his contract extension.

"Being given a year’s contract to see what I can do under a new staff with the team, I’m hoping to really kick on and develop my game under Lee Radford.

“I’m really looking forward to it, a new coach, new ideas, new things to be brought to the table."

Graham added: "I’ll always be grateful to [previous coach] Daryl Powell for giving me my Super League debut and a chance to sign for the first team.

"He has moved on, Lee’s come in and I’m really looking forward to working with Lee and seeing what happens.

“I’m from five minutes down the road in Wakefield; since signing at Cas it has been my second home really and I’ve done all my teenage years here. I’m pleased I get to do another year and go around again.”

Brad Martin, Sam Hall, and Lewis Peachey have also recently signed a new deal.

“You’ve got to go through the different stepping-stones to get to first team level," Graham said.

"Both the academy and scholarship systems really helped me out at the club.

“The academy has had a really good season, it has been really good for me to get more rugby league minutes after the pandemic and it’s good to see the game is getting back on its feet.”

Radford welcomed Graham's contract extension.

“Brad’s adaptable, as has been shown by playing centre or back-row for the academy and winger in the first team," he noted.

“I like what I saw of Brad in the back-row when he’s played there, - he ticks all the boxes from an athleticism perspective, he’s aggressive and for a back-rower, he has got great pace as well.

“He's a great kid and another one I’m looking forward to coaching.”