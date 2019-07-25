Two week break will be good for Leeds Rhinos says Cameron Smith

HAVING NO game this weekend will be good for Leeds Rhinos, Cameron Smith reckons.

Betfred Super League takes a break for Saturday’s Coral Challenge Cup semi-final double-header so Leeds don’t return to action until a crunch relegation four-pointer at Huddersfield Giants next Friday night.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Smith said of having almost two weeks between games following last Sunday’s 26-24 loss to Hull.

“People can get in a good head space and look in the mirror and see where we are in a week’s time building into the Huddersfield game.

“It’s chance for people to do their thing and get what they need to get right and then we can all tip in and win next Friday.”

Eighth-placed Giants are two points ahead of Leeds after a crucial victory at Hull KR last week, but Rhinos will climb at least one spot – jumping above fading Wakefield Trinity – if they win–

The bottom three are level on points and Smith acknowledged the pressure is very much on.

“Every game we get now is a big game,” Smith stated.

“Every game now is going to be a cup final and we will do everything we can to win.”

That will involve making a better start and fewer errors than Leeds did against third-placed Hull.

After trailing 12-0 and 20-6, Rhinos played some outstanding attacking rugby to nose ahead, only to concede a late converted try which ended Hull’s 12-year wait for victory at Emerald Headingley.

“Everyone was gutted,” Smith admitted.

“I think we were our own worst enemies.

“Our start to the game wasn’t what we wanted it to be, but in patches we could be really proud of ourselves.

“We came back from some points scored on us so there were some pleasing bits, but it’s just disappointing we didn’t get the win.”

An error immediately after Leeds had scored to go in front cost them the game, allowing Hull to snatch their match-winning touchdown.

“If we catch the kick off we win the game,” Smith added.

“I think it’s maybe just our concentration levels – we need to keep that and we should have won the game.

“Eight or 10 weeks ago we would have been blown out of the park so that shows we are ready to tip in for each other and the mental toughness is there.

“We can take some positives from it, but it was disappointing we got beat.”

Scrum-half Richie Myler will be available for the trip to John Smith’s Stadium after missing last weekend’s game through suspension.

Smith was named in the second-row against Hull with Liam Sutcliffe in the halves, but in practice the two swapped roles.

Of playing as a pivot, Smith, 20, said: “I don’t mind it.

“I am a versatile player and I can fulfil any role so if I am needed for the team I’ll do it. It’s not a position I have played a lot, but I thought I went all right.”