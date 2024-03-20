Two return as Leeds Rhinos squad named for St Helens Challenge Cup clash
The sixth round tie at AMT Headingley comes exactly a week after Saints won there 18-8 in Betfred Super League. Rhinos are boosted by the return of centre Paul Momirovski following a shoulder injury and prop Sam Lisone is available after a three-match ban.
Second-row James Bentley passed a head injury assessment after last week’s game and retains his place. Jack Sinfield and James Donaldson, who weren’t selected last week, continue in the initial squad, but Leon Ruan drops out after not featuring in the league meeting. The only players remaining on Rhinos’ casualty list are winger David Fusitu’a (knee), second-row Morgan Gannon (concussion) and centre Max Simpson (anterior cruciate ligament).
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Tom Holroyd, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell.
Saints’ 21 is: Jack Welsby, Waqa Blake, Jon Bennison, Jonny Lomax, Lewis Dodd, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Sione Mata’utia, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles, Moses Mbye, James Bell, Curtis Sironen, Jake Wingfield, Matt Whitley, George Delaney, Ben Davies, Sam Royle, Konrad Hurrell, Tee Ritson.