The sixth round tie at AMT Headingley comes exactly a week after Saints won there 18-8 in Betfred Super League. Rhinos are boosted by the return of centre Paul Momirovski following a shoulder injury and prop Sam Lisone is available after a three-match ban.

Second-row James Bentley passed a head injury assessment after last week’s game and retains his place. Jack Sinfield and James Donaldson, who weren’t selected last week, continue in the initial squad, but Leon Ruan drops out after not featuring in the league meeting. The only players remaining on Rhinos’ casualty list are winger David Fusitu’a (knee), second-row Morgan Gannon (concussion) and centre Max Simpson (anterior cruciate ligament).