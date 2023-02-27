Rhinos stand-off Blake Austin will face no further punishment for grade A dangerous contact seven minutes into the game, following a late hit on the passer.

Hull’s Scott Taylor - who received a grade C charge for dangerous contact midway through the second period - was handed a one-match penalty notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No action was taken against Taylor by referee Jack Smith following a tackle on Rhinos’ Richie Myler and the Hull substitute forward went on to score the winning side in his team’s 22-18 victory.

The RFL's match review panel have charged a player following Rhinos' home loss to Hull. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The charge accused Taylor of causing “an unacceptable risk of injury” by using part of his body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs” of the Leeds player.

St Helens’ Jack Welsby will be available to face Rhinos on Friday after escaping punishment for a grade A high tackle in Sunday’s 24-6 win at Castleford Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A penalty try was awarded for the challenge on Tigers’ Jack Broadbent, but referee Liam Moore took no further action.

The panel’s minutes described the tackle as “careless” and stated Welsby had been “stepped and reaching” when he caught the Tigers man.

Scott Taylor, left and Hull teammate Danny Houghton celebrate victory over Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Wakefield’s Jorge Taufua and Wigan Warriors’ Liam Farrell were both fined £250 for grade B dangerous contact in their sides’ meeting last Friday, which Trinity lost 60-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Wardle of Leigh Leopards received a £250 fine for grade B striking in a 14-6 defeat at Catalans Dragons on Saturday.