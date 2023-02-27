Two players charged after Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC clash: other offences revealed from Super League round 2
Two players have been charged following Leeds Rhinos’ Betfred Super League defeat to Hull FC.
Rhinos stand-off Blake Austin will face no further punishment for grade A dangerous contact seven minutes into the game, following a late hit on the passer.
Hull’s Scott Taylor - who received a grade C charge for dangerous contact midway through the second period - was handed a one-match penalty notice.
No action was taken against Taylor by referee Jack Smith following a tackle on Rhinos’ Richie Myler and the Hull substitute forward went on to score the winning side in his team’s 22-18 victory.
The charge accused Taylor of causing “an unacceptable risk of injury” by using part of his body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs” of the Leeds player.
St Helens’ Jack Welsby will be available to face Rhinos on Friday after escaping punishment for a grade A high tackle in Sunday’s 24-6 win at Castleford Tigers.
A penalty try was awarded for the challenge on Tigers’ Jack Broadbent, but referee Liam Moore took no further action.
The panel’s minutes described the tackle as “careless” and stated Welsby had been “stepped and reaching” when he caught the Tigers man.
Wakefield’s Jorge Taufua and Wigan Warriors’ Liam Farrell were both fined £250 for grade B dangerous contact in their sides’ meeting last Friday, which Trinity lost 60-0.
Joe Wardle of Leigh Leopards received a £250 fine for grade B striking in a 14-6 defeat at Catalans Dragons on Saturday.