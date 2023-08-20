Leeds news you can trust since 1890
TV guide, how to watch Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves and Wheelchair Challenge Cup final

Here’s how you can watch Sunday’s Betfred Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves, plus the Wheelchair Rugby League Challenge Cup final.
By Peter Smith
Published 20th Aug 2023, 10:33 BST

Rhinos’ must-win home Super League clash will not be be broadcast on Sky Sports, but is available to armchair fans via the RFL’s Our League website.

Five cameras are in operation for the live stream and there will be a video referee. Coverage begins at 2,30pm, 30 minutes before kick-off and the matchday price is £10.

Earlier, Rhinos defend their Wheelchair Challenge Cup crown against French champions Catalans Dragons in Sheffield. The final will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer. Kick-off is 1pm.

