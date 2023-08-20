TV guide, how to watch Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves and Wheelchair Challenge Cup final

Here’s how you can watch Sunday’s Betfred Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves, plus the Wheelchair Rugby League Challenge Cup final.

Rhinos’ must-win home Super League clash will not be be broadcast on Sky Sports, but is available to armchair fans via the RFL’s Our League website.

Five cameras are in operation for the live stream and there will be a video referee. Coverage begins at 2,30pm, 30 minutes before kick-off and the matchday price is £10.